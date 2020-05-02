News

Four homes delivered by BeyondHousing

By James Bennett

BeyondHousing housing team leader Annette Johnstone with Rocco Iaria from Sessions Builders at the key handover for one of the Shepparton homes.

Four new homes have been built in Shepparton for single people who are, or are vulnerable to becoming, homeless.

Built in partnership between BeyondHousing, the Peter & Lyndy White Foundation and Sessions Builders, the four new homes are part of 11 affordable homes that will be completed by the end of the year in Shepparton, Seymour and Wangaratta.

BeyondHousing chief executive Celia Adams said the new Shepparton homes helped address a worrying shortfall in affordable and adequate housing for single people.

She said the homes were for people who had been priced out of the private rental market.

“Last financial year, half of the 3500 people we supported who were homeless or at risk of homelessness were single people on low incomes,” Ms Adams said.

“In Shepparton, we know that single-person households account for 25 per cent of the total households in the region, so there are a significant number of people who require one-bedroom homes, but there are very limited affordable options available.

“People who are living alone and on a low income or ... allowance find it almost impossible to pay market rent and still have money to meet other essential costs of living.”

Part of the agreement between BeyondHousing and Sessions Builders was to ensure the homes have maximum space and appropriate livability.

Sessions Builders director Tim Sessions said he and his team felt privileged working
with BeyondHousing, keeping local people in work and contributing the local economy.

“We are very fortunate to be able to work with BeyondHousing to deliver well needed homes
that are affordable, liveable and well located,” Mr Sessions said.

“Construction of these homes makes a tangible contribution to our local community and helps address homelessness and housing affordability.”

