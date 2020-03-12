Affordable housing still biggest contributor to homelessness

Shipping containers used as crisis accommodation, barely any available social housing, difficult-to-access government services — but housing affordability is still the greatest contributor to homelessness.

And those examples do not even scratch the surface of the alarming evidence heard at a Victorian Government inquiry into homelessness yesterday.

During the upper house inquiry, parliamentarians heard numerous speakers explain in detail the seriousness and depth of the issue.

The inquiry was told that in rare crisis accommodation situations, homeless Shepparton youths had been forced to sleep in shipping containers before eventually being relocated.

The Bridge Youth Service said it had supported 159 young people in the past six months but only four of them successfully transitioned into social housing after 12 months of accessing the organisation.

The service's youth and family support program manager Renae (who requested her surname be withheld) said the high cost of housing and the lack of social housing was causing a strain on services across Shepparton.

“Given these supports are always at capacity, given the high need, when there is a vacancy there's an extensive process to gain access to these supports depending on different factors,” she said.

“Things like age, risk, need, mental health, education and training, relationship status or if they have dependants of their own.”

Renae said rental affordability was another contributor to Shepparton homelessness, as vulnerable young people often could not afford rental properties.

She said young people without references would be considered a liability by real estate agents and landlords.

“A youth allowance payment of $460 per fortnight — a one- to two-bedroom in Shepparton is approximately $400 per fornight, leaving $60 for everything else,” Renae said.

“Real estate agents and landlords will not consider this as sustainable.”

Five Victorian MPs including Wendy Lovell and Tania Maxwell heard hours of evidence presented by Shepparton-based organisations detailing the extent of homelessness.

The Bridge Youth Service chief executive Melinda Lawley said Shepparton must introduce a Community of Schools and Services, as had happened in Geelong.

She said it was proving to be a successful model that focused on early intervention to tackle homelessness.

One of the central themes of the evidence throughout the day was housing affordability and services struggling with social housing.

BeyondHousing client services manager Catherine Jefferies said it collectively provided 6000 nights of crisis accommodation in 2018/19.

“Shepparton has one of the highest numbers of homelessness within our catchment region,” she said.

"The census model says it's around 372 homeless people.”

Ms Jefferies said the main reasons people came to BeyondHousing were the housing crisis followed by inadequate appropriate dwellings.

But business development manager Laura Harris said there had been successful programs in the city, including the Shepparton First Youth Foyer.

She said BeyondHousing was also building affordable houses for homeless people across Shepparton and the Ovens and Murray region.

The MPs visited the First Youth Foyer on Tuesday night and praised the strong culture between residents and staff.

VincentCare hub manager Marie Murfet said there needed to be more investment in social housing, particularly to protect women escaping family violence.

She said early and responsive engagement would improve outcomes and that integrated support created sustainable housing and participation.

Ms Murfet said the Victorian Government needed to increase its spending on social housing by 4.5 per cent, which would equate to 6000 homes per year across the state.

Ms Murfet said she feared the services available to deal with the next generation of homelessness were "ill-equipped".

She said there was no short-term conditional spaces that could translate into good long-term, safe accommodation.

Ms Murfet said better long-term social housing would allow VincentCare to wrap services around children escaping family violence.

“I think there's a huge gap not only for the mum but a huge gap with how we manage to safely bring those kids into accepting that they've been exposed to family violence,” she said.

Ms Murfet said some victims of family violence often struggled to stay at crisis accommodation centres such as motels due to unacceptable living conditions.

Panellist and Member for Northern Victoria Tania Maxwell said family violence laws were "backward", as they forced the victims to flee homes rather than moving the perpetrator.

The Cottage Shepparton founder Rob Bryant said more than half of clients who were admitted to the addiction recovery program were at risk of becoming or had been homeless.

He said most of those cases were due to pre-existing trauma.

Mr Bryant said trauma caused the addiction that led to homelessness.

Mr Bryant said since June 2017, there had been 180 residents use the Cottage program.

He said for the program to continue to successfully combat addiction it needed to provide safe and secure accommodation.

The Cottage director Maria Hutchinson said statistics showed 50 per cent of people leaving prison eventually become homeless, which was leading to addiction.

Other organisations to present included: Shepparton Youth Foyer, Greater Shepparton City Council, Primary Care Connect and Wintringham Specialist Aged Care.