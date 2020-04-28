Online classes teach refugees English through storytelling

A story is powerful.

It has the ability to break down barriers, to build understanding.

In fact, stories can change lives.

Just ask Shepparton's Lacey Lengel.

She has just launched Shepparton Story House, an online program equipping local refugees and other English learners with the English skills they need to thrive.

And it's all done through the telling of stories.

“The idea first came to me when I started writing my own stories - I found it very therapeutic, very empowering,” she said.

“I want people to also feel empowered as they learn English - and to know their personal stories are important.

“It's amazing when we tell stories, how walls between us come down and we become friends as we realise how much we have in common.”

The program, launched out of Shepparton Baptist Church, was initially intended for face-to-face classes.

But COVID-19 has forced the program online.

“We currently have 17 students representing nine different countries - I'm thrilled to have such a diverse group,” Ms Lengel said.

“Level 1 and 2 students are learning through pre-recorded teaching videos I've created and uploaded on WhatsApp and YouTube. While level 3, and some of level 2, are learning through Zoom chats. They've started off simply, by sharing stories of family and self-description.”

While teaching online certainly comes with its challenges, it's nothing new for Ms Lengel, who has been teaching English online for the past nine months while waiting for a work visa.

In fact, it seems her life experiences have led to this moment.

Growing up in Georgia, United States, Ms Lengel always knew she wanted to help people through stories.

While studying counselling and psychology at a North Georgia university, she visited friends studying Arabic in Syria.

A wide-eyed 20-year-old, Ms Lengel immediately fell in love with the warmth and hospitality of the Syrian people, and her love of different cultures was sparked.

After graduating, she travelled to London for 10 months of cross-cultural training before a year in Egypt studying Arabic.

She and her husband at the time then moved to Taiwan, where she taught English to students of all ages.

She also completed a Masters of Creative Writing - not to mention self-publishing two novels and launching a publishing house with her writers’ group on the side.

But after her marriage broke down, Ms Lengel began searching for a new adventure - and found her answer 7000 km away, in Shepparton.

“A woman I worked with in London had moved to Shepparton. She contacted me one day, saying if I wanted a break I could come out to join her,” she said.

Moving to Shepparton in 2017, Ms Lengel was immediately blown away.

“The diversity was just amazing - and the community was so receptive to other cultures,” she said.

Eager to be involved our refugee community, she asked how she could help, crossing her fingers it wouldn't be English teaching.

“But when I asked, guess what they said - ‘We need help with learning English’,” she laughed.

So Ms Lengel started Thrive Shepparton, a multi-church program teaching local refugees English.

While Story House was a dream from day one, visa troubles forced her back to the US in November 2018.

“I didn't think I'd ever come back,” she said.

“But six weeks later I got a call from Shepparton Baptist, asking me to come run the program at the church.”

Ms Lengel moved back to Shepparton and finally, on March 17, secured a working visa.

Before she launched Story House just in time for the coronavirus lockdown.

“Thankfully I've taught online before, so I know how it works,” she said.

“At the moment I'm just taking it day by day, and doing what I can to make sure it works.”

Ms Lengel said the results were already encouraging.

“You can teach all the vocabulary you want,” she said.

“But when you're writing about yourself and your own experiences, a language really does come alive.”

Read more about Shepparton's refugee community

Videos translate COVID-19 messaging for Shepparton refugee and asylum seeker communities

Shepparton’s refugee and asylum seeker community resilient despite COVID-19

Mental health crisis in Shepparton refugee and asylum seeker community