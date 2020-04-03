Mental health crisis in Shepparton refugee and asylum seeker community

Ethnic Council of Shepparton community development officer Abdullah Naveed is waiting for one his of clients to die.

He’s not ill, not medically.

But he does have a broken heart.

Broken so badly he carries the rope with which he plans to kill himself.

Almost certainly sooner than later.

His story is just one of the tragedies being played out in the heartbreaking theatre of pain and loneliness that is the ECS reception area.

Where every day is a revolving door of refugees and asylum seekers, each with a story to tell — of families separated, visas rejected, loved ones lost.

Above all, stories of lives in limbo, as clients wait anxiously to discover whether Shepparton will, in fact, become their lifelong home.

Or their grave.

From his office, Abdullah sees it all.

But he is always on the lookout for one face in particular — and every time he glimpses it, he breathes a sigh of relief.

It is the haunted, familiar face of the young Afghan man Abdullah has seen once a week for almost a decade.

At times the man’s shoulders are bowed, as if he is bearing the weight of the world.

Other days — the few good days — he sits a little straighter.

But always, hidden in the bottom of his bag, is that rope.

A burning reminder of the pain he is forced to live with — and desperately sad harbinger of the day this pain may become too much.

“He often says to me, ‘I should be ready, I should be ready’,” Abdullah said.

“Ready for suicide, he means.”

The man has been waiting to be reunited with his family for nine years.

Nine long years of endless bridging visas, unanswered letters and uncertainty.

He came to Australia with bright hopes of a new life for his wife and his two daughters.

But so much time has passed — his youngest daughter, whom he kissed goodbye while she was just a baby, is now an unfamiliar 10-year-old.

His other daughter is 12, almost a teenager. The last time he saw her she was just learning to count.

Ethnic Council of Shepparton community development officer Abdullah Naveed.

As for his beloved wife, well, she feels more and more like a stranger every day.

And yet he continues to hold on to that brittle thread of hope that one day they will all be reunited on Australian shores.

A thread of hope that is also a lifeline.

Because if it snaps, the young man has a back-up plan — the rope in his bag.

“He says it’s there for the day he’s told everything will not happen — that he can’t have his family in Australia,” Abdullah said.

Goulburn Valley Health cultural and linguistically diverse liaison worker for the GV area mental health service, Angie Devoti.

Tragically, this is the latest chapter of an all-too-familiar story in Shepparton’s refugee and asylum seeker community, where mental illness is a widespread yet largely silenced crisis.

In fact, the hidden killer can be even more stigmatised in these communities than in mainstream society.

Because opening up about mental health does not only risk an individual’s reputation — it could risk the very lives of families waiting across the sea.

“People are afraid if this gets back to the family, they could be isolated from their community and their friends. Or it could make them a vulnerable target,” Abdullah said.

“Others are afraid their families will hear and think ‘he or she is a psycho’ and want nothing to do with them. This is a big issue in our tradition.

“It can also affect people here. We try to get everyone involved and included in gatherings and festivals in the community.

“But if their mental illness come out into the open, it will be even harder for them.”

According to ECS manager Chris Hazelman, most of his clients’ mental health struggles boil down to “visa anxiety”.

A large percentage of Shepparton’s ever-growing refugee community is individual males who travel ahead of their families, paving the way for them to one day join.

After enduring months, even years, in detention centres, the ‘lucky ones’ are granted entry and placed on temporary protection visas or safe haven entry visas.

In reality these visas offer slim protection or certainty — holders could be sent back to their country of origin at any time.

“People are placed in positions of limbo, facing real uncertainty about their futures and when separation from their families will end,” Chris said.

“Of course, there are also mental health issues that arise from experiences in people’s country of origin such as civil war, oppression or torture.

“But the more common occurrence is this visa anxiety.”

Many of these men escaped to Australia before 2012, when policy at the time supported reunification with families as the best way to encourage settlement.

However, by the time these same men stepped on to Australian shores, that policy had changed.

In 2012-13, the Labor Government removed the right of refugees who had arrived by boat to propose family members under the Special Humanitarian Program.

A policy shift deemed necessary to ease the pressure of the program backlog and create an incentive for asylum seekers to seek protection earlier and closer to their country of origin.

But it also meant many of the men who had fled to Australia were now stuck in an even greater limbo — with no idea how, or when, they would see their families again.

“As long as they’re on a TPV or a SHEV, the decision about their futures is being kicked down the road,” Chris said.

“At some point, decisions will be made. But even if they can apply for a permanent residency, it will be four years before they can then apply for Australian citizenship, which takes another two years.

“So effectively, these guys are in limbo for the next 10 years until they can sort it out.

“And if by some chance their families are accepted to come, then there's the economic barrier.

“It costs thousands upon thousands of dollars to get a family to come. But not that long ago, it used to be government policy that they would pay for the families to come and join them.”

Ethnic Council of Shepparton manager Chris Hazelman.

Alone in Shepparton without their families, these men are branded with a new “single” status — a label which often leaves them isolated from their local communities.

“Because they have left their families behind, these guys aren’t necessarily accepted or adopted into community activities,” Mr Hazelman said.

“They’re sort of pushed to one side by their own communities.

“Yes, they go to the mosque and all of that. But they wouldn’t necessarily be included in community celebrations.”

Abdullah said the constant uncertainty surrounding visas was the most bitter pill to swallow.

“Many of our clients wish the government would just let them know they’ll have to wait at least 10 years for a permanent visa,” he said.

“That way they would know 10 years was a given and they would know it’s not worth coming to Australia if they are, say, 74. It would be better to die back home with family.

“But no-one has any idea how long it could take.”

Many of Abdullah’s clients are individual men and women over the age of 60.

While he encourages them to find shared living situations, he said many lamented that no-one wanted to live with them.

“In our tradition, the men normally don't cry,” he said.

“But I have seen so many men cry, I have felt how much pain they have, how hard it is for them that they have lived — often for the past 10 years — alone.”

One of Abdullah’s clients lived in Shepparton for nine years, waiting to bring his family over, before he died unexpectedly one night.

“He lived here all that time, to serve his family and his kids and to bring them here. And in the end, it was all for nothing,” he said.

“What is the use of his being here, when he couldn't do anything for them?

“It was the most painful news for me.”

Chris said mental health services could be a foreign concept for many refugees and asylum seekers.

Especially for those who were part of a persecuted minority.

“The vast majority of our Afghan community in Shepparton are Hazara, a persecuted minority in Afghanistan,” he said.

“Regardless of who was in power, these guys were the ones who copped the short end every time.

“These people wouldn’t have been allowed access to mental health services, even if they existed.”

The ripple effects of persecution can still impact these communities long after they have made the Goulburn Valley home.

Most of the women were not allowed to go to school in Afghanistan, meaning they are illiterate in their first language, with limited English skills.

“This makes them vulnerable on a number of levels, but it also means their ability to access mental health services is significantly reduced,” Chris said.

ECS has taken several steps to address the growing mental health crisis in Shepparton’s ethnic communities — including the launch of a men’s group to provide socialisation opportunities for clients, and running mental health sessions at least once a month in conjunction with Goulburn Valley Health.

They also encourage clients to share their struggles with GPs.

However, Chris said these were mere band-aid solutions, barely holding them together until their visa status was finally, hopefully, resolved.

“We’re not a specialist health service and all we can really do is encourage and refer these guys on to services that can support their issues,” he said.

“But the best solution is resolving their status.

“Get that sorted out and you go a long way in resolving the other issues.”

● If you or someone you know needs help now, call Lifeline on 131114 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636. If it becomes a crisis go immediately to the nearest hospital or phone 000.