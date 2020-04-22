Shepparton dog owners are being encouraged to take their furry friends for a walk

Greater Shepparton dog owners are being encouraged to take their furry friend for walkies next month to raise vital funds for the RSPCA.

For more than a decade, dogs and their owners have gathered together on a Sunday in May across Australia for the RSPCA’s Million Paws Walk.

However, due to COVID-19, the RSPCA has had to reshape the annual public event and is encouraging local dog owners to hit the pavement individually in their own neighbourhoods and backyards to raise awareness of animal cruelty.

Chief executive Richard Mussell encouraged the community to keep supporting the RSPCA during this difficult time by signing up for the fundraiser online.

“While social distancing and self-isolation are increasingly recommended, we still need to keep our pets — and ourselves — exercised and entertained,” Mr Mussell said.

“At the same time, there are still animals in the RSPCA’s care, there are still inspectors on the roads, and we depend on the funds raised by events such as the Million Paws Walk to continue these essential services."

Participants are being encouraged to take a photo of their four-legged friends on a walk and post it online with the hashtag #MillionPawsWalk and #MPWDOGSQUAD.

Each year the RSPCA cares for more than 124 000 animals.

For more information or to sign up for the walk visit www.millionpawswalk.com.au