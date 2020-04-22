News

Shepparton dog owners are being encouraged to take their furry friends for a walk

By Morgan Dyer

Dog owners are being encouraged to take part in the RSPCA virtual Million Paws Walk next month.

1 of 1

Greater Shepparton dog owners are being encouraged to take their furry friend for walkies next month to raise vital funds for the RSPCA.

For more than a decade, dogs and their owners have gathered together on a Sunday in May across Australia for the RSPCA’s Million Paws Walk.

However, due to COVID-19, the RSPCA has had to reshape the annual public event and is encouraging local dog owners to hit the pavement individually in their own neighbourhoods and backyards to raise awareness of animal cruelty.

Chief executive Richard Mussell encouraged the community to keep supporting the RSPCA during this difficult time by signing up for the fundraiser online.

“While social distancing and self-isolation are increasingly recommended, we still need to keep our pets — and ourselves — exercised and entertained,” Mr Mussell said.

“At the same time, there are still animals in the RSPCA’s care, there are still inspectors on the roads, and we depend on the funds raised by events such as the Million Paws Walk to continue these essential services."

Participants are being encouraged to take a photo of their four-legged friends on a walk and post it online with the hashtag #MillionPawsWalk and #MPWDOGSQUAD.

Each year the RSPCA cares for more than 124 000 animals.

For more information or to sign up for the walk visit www.millionpawswalk.com.au

Latest articles

National

COVID-19 hits 130,000 jobs in Qld

The economic cost of COVID-19 in Queensland has been revealed, with roughly 130,000 people believed to be out of a job or working reduced hours.

AAP Newswire
National

Ruby Princess told to leave Aust waters

The Australian Border Force has instructed the Ruby Princess cruise ship to leave Australian waters on Thursday.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia weighs up boost to fuel reserves

The Morrison government is weighing up whether it can boost Australia’s fuel supplies on the back of record low oil prices.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Former GV Health staff member tests positive to COVID-19

GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp has confirmed a former staff member who was employed at the Graham Street Shepparton campus in early April on a temporary basis has tested positive for COVID-19.

Charmayne Allison
News

Second GV Health staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said at this time there was “no evidence of a link” between this case and the staff member who tested positive for the virus last week.

Madi Chwasta
News

Greater Shepparton reports tenth COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded a tenth COVID-19 case, after there being no new diagnoses in the region for more than a week. Moira Shire still has 11 cases, and Mitchell Shire remains on nine. Benalla Rural City is steady on three, and Strathbogie...

Madi Chwasta