News

What the new $500m rental package means for you

By Morgan Dyer

Zoe Macqueen and Shawn Newby explain what the new $500 million rental relief package means for renters and landlords.

1 of 1

A Shepparton real estate agent says the Victorian Government’s $500 million cash injection for the rental market is a great opportunity for landlords and tenants to work together.

Last week the Victorian Government handed down the package to provide certainty and relief to tenants and landlords impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the package, $420 million would be used to give landlords a 25 per cent discount on their land tax if they provided tenants impacted by the coronavirus with rent relief.

The remaining $80 million will go towards rent assistance grants for renters facing financial distress.

Shepparton Choice Group Real Estate sales executive and property manager Shawn Newby said tenants had become increasingly worried since the pandemic began.

“For a tenant to be eligible they would need to have registered their revised agreement with consumer affairs, have less than $5000 in their savings account and are paying at least 30 per cent of their income in rent,” Mr Newby said.

“These payments will be capped at $2000.”

The payments will be paid directly to landlords and will be based on reduced rent arrangements negotiated between the tenant and landlord.

Mr Newby said if either party was struggling it was best to keep communication lines open.

He said renters should notify their managing agent if they needed assistance.

“The land tax relief is a good incentive for landlords to enter into mediation with tenants.”

Latest articles

Soccer

Players eager to finish A-League season

With the FFA”s update on the status of the suspended A-League season looming, players remain eager to play out the campaign despite multiple challenges.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Perfect time for a soccer reset: Stajcic

Alen Stajcic says now is the perfect time for football in Australia to reset with the code’s leaders needing to formulate a plan to lift the ailing code.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Old TV, music help Irvine tackle lockdown

Some 1990s television classics and his passion for music are helping Socceroo Jackson Irvine to deal with life in coronavirus lockdown.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Former GV Health staff member tests positive to COVID-19

GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp has confirmed a former staff member who was employed at the Graham Street Shepparton campus in early April on a temporary basis has tested positive for COVID-19.

Charmayne Allison
News

Greater Shepparton reports tenth COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded a tenth COVID-19 case, after there being no new diagnoses in the region for more than a week. Moira Shire still has 11 cases, and Mitchell Shire remains on nine. Benalla Rural City is steady on three, and Strathbogie...

Madi Chwasta
News

Second GV Health staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Last night Mr Sharp said at this time there was “no evidence of a link” between this case and the staff member who tested positive for the virus last week

Madi Chwasta