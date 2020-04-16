News

Linking those most in need together

By Morgan Dyer

Ineka Rowe, Aaron Reid (chef), Amanda McCulloch, Cheryl Hammer and Amy DePaola working together to help those in need.

Hundreds of struggling local families and businesses are set to benefit from a new charity called Food Link.

Shepparton's Food Link was established in response to COVID-19 and raises money to employ local catering businesses doing it tough to make meals for locals doing it tough.

Food Link organiser Amy DePaola joined forces with the Greater Shepparton Foundation and the Fairley Foundation to get the program up and running.

However, the program is now relying on locals to donate what they can to help the region's most vulnerable.

Ms DePaola said the charity was born out of the idea of wanting to help businesses and people in need.

“It seemed obvious to put the two groups together and that’s how Food Link came together,” she said.

“We deliver it (the food) to agencies that are across where the need for food is and they are able to distribute it on our behalf.

“We are growing a bit of momentum throughout the community.”

The charity is aiming to distribute between 100 and 200 cooked meals a week.

The two foundations committed $5000 each to help get the charity off the ground.

Greater Shepparton Foundation chief executive Cheryl Hammer said it was fantastic two local philanthropic charities could work together.

“Being able to help those (vulnerable) people in our community was really important but being able to drive economic stimulus as a way to do that was just gold,” she said.

“But the overwhelming support has come from our community at a time where people are struggling, and things are hard.

“We really believed that this was a way people could help others and something that would make real impact at a time in need.”

This week the Little Gourmet Food Company was employed to cook more than 100 serves of beef lasagne and roast vegetables for Food Link.

To find out more or to make a donation, visit the Food Link Facebook page.

