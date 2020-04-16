News

Nagmbie continues to wait for paramedics, says Ryan

By Morgan Dyer

Steph Ryan has called on the Victorian Government to stick to its promises for the Nagambie Ambulance Station.

State Member for Euroa Steph Ryan has blasted the Victorian Government about the lack of paramedics in Nagambie.

Ms Ryan said copies of the ambulance station's rosters revealed the government had backtracked on its promise to fund a full-time paramedic service in the town.

The deputy leader of the Nationals said while an ambulance vehicle had been placed in town, the station’s rosters showed it was not covered by a paramedic for much of the time.

“While Nagambie is funded for a paramedic during the day, the government is hiring in ambulance community officers (ACOs) from out of town to cover the night shift,” Ms Ryan said.

“The irony is that these ACOs are being paid at a rate that would pay for a paramedic to be on call for all of these shifts.

“If they are called out overnight, they are then supported by an ACO."

Ambulance Victoria defines ACOs as first responders, who are employed on a casual basis to work on call at either a community or a paramedic branch.

They are trained to provide advanced first aid in rural and remote communities where the ambulance caseload is low, the ambulance branch is not staffed on a full-time basis, or where the paramedic is not generally rostered to work with a second paramedic.

“If the government is genuine about improving the service for all Victorians, it will prioritise rural communities which face longest response times,” Ms Ryan said.

Ms Ryan said Strathbogie continued to have one of the worst response times in the state, with just 42 per cent of all code one call-outs met within the target window of less than 15 minutes.

It comes as the government announced plans to fast-track the employment of an extra 120 paramedics.

