Bin night has turned into the funniest night of the week

Never before has taking out the bins been so exciting.

People have begun dressing up in the most glamourous or outrageous outfits to take out the rubbish.

The craze has taken off across the country to help bring joy to people during isolation.

From wedding dresses to drag queens, people have been sharing pictures of themselves dolled up with their garbage, with more than 800 000 Aussies on a public Facebook group called Bin Isolation Outing.

Shepparton local Jane O’Reilly said she saw the group and decided to join in the fun.

“My son had the HR Pufnstuf costume in the cupboard so I thought, why not dress up?” Ms O’Reilly said.

“My post got nearly 10 000 likes. I couldn’t believe it.

“I haven’t taken out the bins for nearly 35 years until now — my husband normally does it.”

The craze is just one of a number of community initiatives helping put a smile on people's faces during the pandemic.

