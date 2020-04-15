Costa encourages local kids to get out in their backyards

Local children are being urged to get out into their backyards and snap a photo of what they find.

Junior Landcare Australia has joined forces with legendary green thumb Costa Georgiadis to launch the ‘What’s In Your Backyard?’ campaign.

The initiative encourages young gardening gurus to step outside, get their hands dirty and snap a picture of what they discover.

Children can submit their photos online for a chance to win of 10 cameras.

Costa said the photo competition could not have come at a better time.

“Right now, kids across the country are stuck inside but there’s a whole world of nature right outside their window, waiting to be discovered,” Costa said.

“Junior Landcare knows children can’t protect the landscape if they don't love it, and the only way for them to love it is to open their eyes and see what’s out there in their own backyard.

“So grab a camera, get snapping and enter ‘What’s in Your Backyard?’,” he said.

Children can take a photo of anything they find such as lizards, birds, bees, butterflies, a yummy vegetable garden or even their favourite tree or flower.

Junior Landcare manager Jo Stentiford said snapping a photo and using the accompanying online educational resources was the first step in teaching children how to understand, protect and enhance the environment while having fun at the same time.

To enter the competition, visit juniorlandcare.org.au

