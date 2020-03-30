Sunday storm adds to the darkness

Dark clouds rolled over Shepparton long into the afternoon yesterday.

The turbulent weather stretched across the region and brought patches of rainfall.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson said the cold front brought showers and storms right across the state.

Sunny days are expected for early in the week, however rainfall is predicted to visit the area again on Thursday.

