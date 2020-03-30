News

Sunday storm adds to the darkness

By Morgan Dyer

Take cover: The storm that rolled into Greater Shepparton yesterday afternoon did not bring much rain. According to the Bureau of Meteorology only 3.8mm was recorded.

Shepparton News Photographer Rodney Braithwaite captured the storm rolling in to Shepparton yesterday afternoon.

Dark clouds rolled over Shepparton long into the afternoon yesterday.

The turbulent weather stretched across the region and brought patches of rainfall.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson said the cold front brought showers and storms right across the state.

Sunny days are expected for early in the week, however rainfall is predicted to visit the area again on Thursday.

