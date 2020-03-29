GV Health patient tests positive for COVID-19

News

By Shepparton News

Goulburn Valley Health has confirmed an inpatient at the hospital has tested positive for COVID-19.

GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp made the announcement on Sunday afternoon, saying they are now being treated in isolation with the required precautions.

It is unknown what the patient was originally being treated for.

The patient will continue to treated by the hospital's clinical team while the Department of Health and Human Services conduct follow up tracing and other management requirements.

Greater Shepparton currently has three confirmed cases of coronavirus according to DHHS data.

