Locals challenged: give extra item to Foodshare when you shop

Collection bins are being set up at businesses across town for Shepparton Foodshare, with local shoppers encouraged to buy an extra item to donate to the struggling welfare agency.

Foodshare's fresh food supply almost ran out this week due to widespread panic-buying amid COVID-19 fears.

This forced the organisation to place limits on the amount of produce it distributed to the local elderly, unemployed and homeless.

But former City of Greater Shepparton mayor Kim O'Keeffe is rallying community members to tackle the crisis.

“We're putting the call out — when you purchase, buy an extra item which will go straight to Foodshare,” she said.

“We'll be installing easy collection points at participating businesses so you can give right at the register.

“And we already have collectors organised who will pick up the food from the businesses and bring it to Foodshare.”

Cr O'Keeffe said she was in the process of asking local businesses to get involved.

“We're particularly focusing on small businesses such as butcher shops, as they're also doing it tough and we want to support them,” she said.

“Watch out for the campaign flyers, which will be on display in participating businesses.”

Foodshare's wish list includes milk, breakfast cereal, breakfast spreads, pasta and pasta sauce, rice and personal hygiene items such as shampoo, conditioner and deodorant.

“They're also in desperate need of meat and frozen produce, as well as fresh fruit and veggies,” Cr O'Keeffe said.

This is not the councillor's first rodeo — she recently led a campaign for bushfire-affected communities, raising more than $32 000 in three days.

“This speedy response just shows how willing our community is to support wherever possible,” she said.

Shepparton Foodshare operations co-ordinator Grace Grieve said she had been overwhelmed by the local support after the News published an article this week highlighting the issue.

“I'm humbled by the community response, I've been getting constant calls from community members wanting to volunteer or donate,” she said.

“This community comes together so quickly when there's a crisis.”

Shepparton Foodshare operates Monday to Thursday, 7 am to 3 pm.

Food donations can also be dropped off at Shepparton Foodshare, 30 Young St, Mooroopna.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Ms Grieve on 0432 517 329.