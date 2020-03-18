Shepparton Foodshare begs for help after panic-buying strips supply

Shepparton Foodshare is crying out for help after its fresh food supply plummeted to almost zero this week.

It is the collateral damage of widespread panic-buying and hoarding as COVID-19 fears increase.

But operations co-ordinator Grace Grieve said the greater collateral damage would be the people who actually needed food — Greater Shepparton's elderly, unemployed and homeless.

Where Foodshare normally receives up to 400 kg of fresh food daily from Aldi, Woolworths and Coles, Tuesday saw a pitiful delivery of just 10 kg.

“When they brought the van in I took one look and said, ‘Have you already unloaded'?" Ms Grieve said.

“They said, ‘This is it. This is all they had'.”

Yesterday was not much better, with the organisation receiving only 40 kg of fresh produce to distribute to desperate local agencies.

“We normally receive an abundance of bread, but today we only had 10 breadsticks and half a dozen rolls,” Ms Grieve said.

“They've reduced what they can give us because everyone is panicking and clearing the shelves.”

It is the same story when it comes to Foodbank deliveries to the Shepparton facility — these have almost halved in volume.

There is a real shortage of fresh food.

In fact, Shepparton Foodshare is so stripped, it has had to introduce its own restrictions.

“Agencies are wanting more and more but we've had to introduce limitations, as we just don't know what the future holds,” Ms Grieve said.

“My greatest concern is for the unemployed and pensioners. If you have an allowance of $180 a fortnight, how do you bulk-buy for a 14-day isolation?

“We have more than 100 organisations registered with us, and today two organisations shut down their meal programs because they have no food to give.

“So many struggling locals rely on us to support them, but we can't even do that.”

With grocery shops straining to service their customers, much less welfare agencies, Ms Grieve is begging locals to give generously.

“We are in desperate need of donations. And it doesn't matter if it's one item or 100, every donation would be greatly appreciated,” she said.

Foodshare's wish list includes milk, breakfast cereal, breakfast spreads, pasta and pasta sauce, rice and personal hygiene items such as shampoo, conditioner and deodorant.

“Even if you have just one packet of pasta. Someone else may have donated one bottle of bolognese sauce and that's one meal for a family of four,” Ms Grieve said.

Not only is the facility struggling for food — Foodshare has also lost the bulk of its volunteer base due to coronavirus worries.

“We have six elderly volunteers who have chosen to step back because they are worried for their health, which I respect and support,” Ms Grieve said.

“But our remaining 10 volunteers — five who are regulars working three days a week — are being worked to the bone.

“We are in desperate need of volunteers. So much so we're planning to do a volunteer drive.”

Shepparton Foodshare operates Monday to Thursday, 7 am to 3 pm.

“Even if you can work two or four hours a week, that would be brilliant. We need drivers, people to unpack crates, stack shelves and move boxes,” Ms Grieve said.

“We would also love people to help during our service time, 9.30 am to 11.30 am, when we write down everything the individual organisations are taking.”

Food donations can be dropped off at Shepparton Foodshare, 30 Young St, Mooroopna.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Ms Grieve on 0432 517 329.