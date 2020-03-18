Public surgery could take place at Shepparton Private

Shepparton Private Hospital have offered to to take on a number of Goulburn Valley Health's patients waiting for elective surgery.

Shepparton Private Hospital chief executive officer Sheryl Keir said the hospital was able to perform a range of general surgery and orthopaedic cases to assist GV Health as the impact of the coronavirus continues to evolve and develop.

“While we face the unknown in terms of the extent of the impact of COVID-19 in the Goulburn Valley, it’s vital that health providers work together to deliver the best care and treatment to people within our community,” Ms Keir said.



“As GV Health readies itself for an influx of confirmed coronavirus cases, Shepparton Private Hospital is willing and able to help to lighten the region’s public elective surgery lists to prevent a backlog of cases down the track."

GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp said he contacted Shepparton Private last Tuesday regarding the possibility of them taking on some public elective surgeries.

“Goulburn Valley Health is considering a number of options to maintain access to elective surgery for patients during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Mr Sharp said.

“This includes additional theatre sessions at our main campus in Graham St, Shepparton, working with neighbouring public hospitals that may have capacity to undertake additional surgery and also working with Shepparton Private Hospital."

Key items being considered and discussed between the two hospitals include the availability of surgeons to perform the surgery and matching that to patients on the waiting list.

The potential plan comes as GV Health continues to make adjustments to its existing Pandemic Plan in order to adapt to the changing nature of COVID-19.

Mr Sharp said the hospital had undertaken a significant amount of preparation in order to manage the likely increased demand of coronavirus-related services.

