Council meeting postponed due to a lack of quorum

By James Bennett

Greater Shepparton City Council will postpone its monthly meeting due to a lack of quorum.

Any chance of Shepparton declaring - or not declaring - a climate emergency will be put on hold for two weeks.

Greater Shepparton City Council announced hours before its monthly meeting tonight it would be postponed until Tuesday, March 31.

Council said it's due to lack of quorum by wouldn't say why there weren't enough numbers in attendance.

One of the key agenda items was a recommendation to declare a climate emergency.

If passed Greater Shepparton would have become the 95th local government authority in Australia to do so.

Other agenda items that would have been considered include purchasing land in Kialla, changing the wording to its acknowledgement of country and renaming the Tatura Park Outdoor Arena.

Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting on March 31.

The agenda for the ordinary council Meeting will be published on Council’s website on Friday, March 27.

To view the current agenda visit the Greater Shepparton City Council website.

