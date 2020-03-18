Internet providers to increase data allowance

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety.

As Greater Shepparton transitions to increased working-from-home arrangements, as events and travel are curtailed, and as social distancing is needed, everyone is counting on their ability to access the world through their home and mobile connectivity.

Australia’s two largest internet providers, Telstra and Optus, as well as the NBN, are giving extra services to their customers, up until the end of April.

Telstra chief executive Andrew Penn said from Thursday, Telstra would provide consumer and small business home broadband customers with unlimited data at no additional charge on their plan until April 30.

“The data, which will be provided automatically, will help facilitate video-conferencing, voice over wi-fi and cloud connectivity, all important tools when working from home or in isolation,” he said.

Telstra customers can apply for the extra data via the Telstra 24x7 and My Telstra apps from Thursday.

Optus chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said in “unprecedented times”, the company’s number one priority was the safety and peace of mind of its customers, which included keeping them connected.

“We understand how much it means to customers to stay connected with colleagues, classmates, family and friends,” she said.

And the NBN has responded to the increase in residential data demand with a statement on its website, which said it was responding to Australia’s internet usage patterns, and it was “well-advanced” with its contingency plans.

