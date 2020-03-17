Holidays put on hold

Shepparton locals have been advised to reconsider their need for overseas travel.

The Australian Government have advised people regardless of their destination, age and health to consider carefully whether now is the right time to travel.

Government website Smart Traveller said the two principal reasons for the travel alert were:

● There may be a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 overseas. You may come in contact with more people than usual, including during long-haul flights and in crowded airports. Healthcare systems in some countries may come under strain and may not be as well-equipped as Australia’s or have the capacity to support foreigners. You may not have your normal support networks overseas.

● Overseas travel has become more complex and unpredictable. Many countries are introducing entry or movement restrictions. These are changing often and quickly. Your travel plans may be disrupted. You may be placed in quarantine or denied entry to some countries, and you may need to self-quarantine on return to Australia. Think about what this might mean for your health, and your family, work or study responsibilities.

Futhermore, a “do not travel” warning has been issued for a number of countries which include China, Iran, Libya and North Korea.

Smart Traveller said people were advised to contact their airline, travel agent or insurance company to discuss their travel plans and options for cancelling or postponing current bookings.

Lyn McNaught Travel chief travel agent Lyn McNaught said people needed to listen to the advice of the government and health authorities.

“We are trying to help our clients wherever possible,” Ms McNaught said.

“We are immediately working with the people who were going to be travelling up until the end of April.

“The situation is changing daily, even hourly so we are telling people who are travelling after April 30 to hang tight,” she said.

Ms McNaught said she had been amazed by the generosity and flexibility of airlines, tour companies, and accommodation agencies.

“They are giving people refunds and or credits and have been more than helpful,” Ms McNaught said.

“Most of my clients have put off their trip until next year.

“People need to remember to be patient though because it will take time as hundreds of people are in the same position,” she said.

Qantas were one of a number of travel companies who have given their clients the opportunity to change their travel arrangements.

The airline announced it would give customers who hold tickets for domestic and international travel the ability to cancel their booking and retain the value as travel credit.

The offer is available until Tuesday, March 31 for travel booked up to May 2020 and applies for Qantas, Jetstar or QantasLink.

In a statement, Qantas said fees for making changes to bookings would be waived.

“The travel credit can be redeemed for travel within 12 months of the date that the original ticket was issued,” the statement said.

Furthermore, accommodation booking service Airbnb has broadened its cancellation policy and allowed cancellations without penalty for stays and experiences booked on or before Saturday, March 14.

P&O Cruises and Carnival Cruise lines also paused their operations after all international cruise ships were banned from sailing into or out of Australian ports for 30 days.

P&O offered guests travelling in the next 30 days a full refund or future cruise credit equal to 200 per cent of the cost of their original cruise.

The advice comes as the World Health Organisation declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

For more information visit www.smartraveller.gov.au or contact your travel company directly.

