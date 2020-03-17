News

La Trobe University to shift classes online due to coronavirus

By Shepparton News

Classes at La Trobe University's Shepparton campus will be moved online due to coronavirus.

La Trobe University has announced it will ‘pause’ face-to-face classes and move them online for the rest of the semester due to coronavirus concerns.

In an email to students Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar said the decision was due to "unprecedented challenges for the health and wellbeing of our communities".

From today all teaching activities will be paused while face-to-face classes are moved online.

Classes will resume on Tuesday, March 24 and be taught online where possible.

“There will still be a number of learning activities that we will not be able to deliver online and you will be required to continue to attend some face-to-face activities on campus,” the email said.

“For those activities that do require face-to-face attendance, we are working to limit the number of students in each class and adjust the duration in accordance with DHHS guidelines.”

For more information visit: latrobe.edu.au/about/novel-coronavirus

