La Trobe University to shift classes online due to coronavirus

La Trobe University to shift classes online due to coronavirusBy Shepparton News
La Trobe University has announced it will ‘pause’ face-to-face classes and move them online for the rest of the semester due to coronavirus concerns.
In an email to students Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar said the decision was due to "unprecedented challenges for the health and wellbeing of our communities".
From today all teaching activities will be paused while face-to-face classes are moved online.
Classes will resume on Tuesday, March 24 and be taught online where possible.
“There will still be a number of learning activities that we will not be able to deliver online and you will be required to continue to attend some face-to-face activities on campus,” the email said.
“For those activities that do require face-to-face attendance, we are working to limit the number of students in each class and adjust the duration in accordance with DHHS guidelines.”
For more information visit: latrobe.edu.au/about/novel-coronavirus