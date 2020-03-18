More than 250 blood and plasma donors needed in Shepparton over the next month

Over the next month, about 258 additional people are needed to make blood and plasma donations in Shepparton, as last-minute cancellations are denting blood supplies nationwide.

Red Cross Lifeblood spokesperson Erin Lagoudakis said amid the coronavirus outbreak, Lifeblood expected people’s regular schedules to change over the coming weeks and months, which may affect the number of people who could donate blood.

“However, the need for blood hasn’t stopped,” she said.

“We’re asking those who have a blood or plasma donation booked to please keep it if they’re well, or to make a booking over the next few weeks.

“We’re also inviting those who haven’t donated before or maybe haven’t donated in some time to book in.

“We have introduced three blood donation rules to help keep our donors, staff and centres safe which can be found online at lifeblood.com.au.”

Lifeblood chief executive Shelly Park said the organisation was also preparing for the annual cold and flu season; and the emergence of the novel coronavirus could put the nation’s blood supply under pressure, should existing donors become unavailable and regular donations become disrupted.

“At the start of 2020, we saw a phenomenal response from donors, who came forward and rolled up their sleeves as a way to help with the nation’s bushfire response,” she said.

“However, those generous donors now have to wait 12 weeks before they are able to donate again.”

Lifeblood reassured donors and the community that there is no evidence coronavirus is transmittable by blood transfusion.

Across Australia, 14 000 donors are needed to make an appointment over the next few weeks — which includes the Easter long weekend — to bolster blood supplies.

The demand for blood supplies may increase, due to temporary fast-tracking of elective surgeries.

There are 500 000 Australians who donate blood, but millions more may be eligible to donate.

It usually takes an hour to give blood, but it could be the life-changing gift to help someone celebrate next Easter at home with their loved ones.

Those interested in donating can book online at lifeblood.com.au, by calling 131 495, or downloading the Donate Blood app.

