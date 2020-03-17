Victorian Government announces elective surgery blitz

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety.

The Victorian Government has announced a new $100 million COVID-19 response package in a bid to boost capacity in the healthcare system in preparation for a potential pandemic peak.

Announced yesterday, the funding will allow for new hospital beds to be opened to manage coronavirus patients and more than 7000 Victorians to be fast-tracked for elective surgery in the coming weeks.

More than $60 million will also be made available to both public and private hospitals to undertake additional surgery such as thyroid, hernia and gynaecological surgeries.

Premier Daniel Andrews said this would allow for these elective surgeries to be done before the predicted peak of the pandemic places further strain on our hospital system.

“We know that when the COVID-19 pandemic reaches its peak our hospitals are going to be busier than ever, so it makes sense to get as many patients as possible in for elective surgery now, while we still can,” he said.

“This is to help avoid longer waiting times now and ensure additional capacity in the hospital system, when we need it most.”

While emergency surgeries will continue to be performed, Mr Andrews said it was likely that procedures in less urgent categories would have to be postponed.

He said the elective surgery blitz would help prevent additional delays for vulnerable Victorians and free up hospital capacity for when it was needed most.

The government will also spend $10 million to boost Personal Protective Equipment supplies in Victoria – including 100 million gloves, 10 million masks and 1.5 million gowns to ensure health workers had the necessary resources to do their jobs.

“Our hospitals have been planning for this pandemic to ensure they have the capacity to deal with an influx of patients with COVID-19 and ensure the continued safety of staff,” Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said.

“This elective surgery blitz will not only help our hospitals get ready for the peak of the pandemic, but also help thousands of Victorian patients to receive treatment sooner.”

For more information visit dhhs.vic.gov.au/novelcoronavirus or call the Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398 for advice if you are displaying symptoms.