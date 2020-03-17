FamilyCare hit the road

5370537724001

It was all smiles at Shepparton Toyota yesterday as FamilyCare CEO picked up the keys to his organisation’s new car.



The shiny silver 2020 Toyota Tarago will enable Shepparton FamilyCare to increase transport services to its clients.



The purchase was made possible by obtaining $12 000 from the Federal Government's Stronger Communities Programme.



FamilyCare chief executive David Tennant said the van would help resolve the transport problems a large number of its client families face.



''Transport is a big problem for our client families, particularly larger groups, older clients, or those with disabilities,” Mr Tennant said.



''The people mover will help us to respond to those challenges and make it easier to connect people to services and activities,” he said.



FamilyCare offers a range of disability, carer, child and family services to families across the region.

Mr Tennant said the seven-seater would ease the stress and burden for families needing to travel to appointments and leisure activities.



''Some of our families are reliant on public transport which is not necessarily available at the moment they need it or available in some of the places they need to go,” Mr Tennant said.



''Large families, young families or families who have a disabled member will be able to get moving in a practical way,” he said.



FamilyCare was one of a number of local organisations which benefited from the annual $150 000 Federal Government Stronger Communities Programme injection.



Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum was in the showroom to see Mr Tennant hit the road.

Mr Drum said the application from FamilyCare stood out to the government.



''It is fantastic to be able to provide lasting help to organisations like FamilyCare, who are vitally important to the Goulburn Valley community,” Mr Drum said.



''This is a small token of the appreciation from the Federal Government to an organisation that helps people on a daily basis.



''I hope you can help more families more often now,” he said.



Mr Tennant also thanked Shepparton Toyota for its generosity and said the van would get people moving as soon as later that day.