Fashion course to launch in Shepparton

Colours and countries will collide this month when Shepparton's first fashion and design course comes to town.

The Fashion and Cultural Event, also known as FACE of Shepp, will give young multicultural locals an opportunity to showcase their background through the art of fashion.

The course will run for 12 months with the first instalment to be launched on Saturday, March 21 as part of the annual Shepparton Festival.

Project co-ordinator Kathy Fuller said the idea was generated after noticing limited fashion and textile events in the festival line-up.

“The Shepparton Festival brings a range of different ideas together but fashion and design was, however, very limited in options,” Ms Fuller said.

“Previously people had to travel to Melbourne or outside the region to take part in a fashion and design course."

Each month participants will take part in a different design process and aspect, which includes a seat at Melbourne Fashion Week.

Local fashion designer Stacey Popovski will kick off the first instalment of the project, which will give budding designers an insight into the world of fashion.

The Holmesglen Institute has partnered with Shepparton Arts Museum and Ethnic Council of Shepparton and District to bring the free course to the region.

Successful participants in the project will obtain a Certificate II in Applied Fashion Design and Technology.

Ms Fuller said registrations were limited and people could register their interest for the 12-month course at the first workshop on Saturday, March 21.

“We will only be accepting participants who have a love for design and are looking to continue the journey for the entire 12 months,” she said.

For more information or to register a place in the project phone Kathy Fuller 0404 091 758 or Fiona Smolenaars 0407 517 998.

