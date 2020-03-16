News

Grant to help 350 local families

By Morgan Dyer

Member for Northern Victoria Mark Gepp.

More than 350 families across the Goulburn Valley will benefit from a Victorian Government grant.

The $12 700 funding injection was awarded to Inspired Carers Incorporated which helps support hundreds of local families and carers with disabled children.

The organisation facilitates brunches, lunches and dinners which focus on parents and carers learning and supporting each other in a relaxed environment.

Program manger Nicole O’Brien said the grant would go towards hosting after-hours activities so working parents could attend and benefit from the support.

“It’s wonderful to be supported in our role in providing opportunities for parents and carers of children with a disability to come together, meet and learn from others who are experiencing a similar parenting role,” she said.

Based in Shepparton for 30 years, the organisation's activities involve delicious food in a warm atmosphere, and they are generally free of charge.

“We encourage parents and carers to take time out for themselves,” Ms O’Brien said.

The grant is part of the government's $1 million package aimed at improving people’s health and wellbeing.

Member for Northern Victorian Mark Gepp said more than 700 000 Victorian carers gave their time and effort to look after a family member of friend who needed them.

“We’re very proud to fund these fantastic local support groups and initiatives to help make sure carers get the support they need and have asked for,” Mr Gepp said.

“Caring can be both rewarding and challenging — especially for those living in regional and rural areas — however social interactions play a vital part in health and wellbeing where people can gain empowerment, support and friendship.”

Nathalia Cobram Numurkah Health Services was also awarded more than $16 000 as part of the grants program.

