Locals urged to watch state health department updates as COVID-19 becomes pandemic

Greater Shepparton locals are being urged to get their faces out of Facebook and go straight to the Victorian Department of Health for coronavirus updates.

The virus COVID-19, which has swept into at least 114 countries and killed more than 4000 people, is now officially a pandemic, according to the World Health Organization.

But University of Melbourne research fellow Kathryn Snow said social media should not be locals’ primary source of coronavirus information.

“I understand people are getting very confused and frustrated,” the researcher at the Melbourne School of Population and Global Health said.

“But please, don’t rely on information from social media, as that could be old or from another country, which means it’s not relevant to locals.

“Keep checking the state health department’s updates. Because as the situation around COVID-19 continues to change, so will news and advice.”

A month ago, Dr Snow would have said the coronavirus was “just like the flu”.

But now, she says it looks much worse.

“Firstly, it’s much more infectious than the flu and much more deadly,” she said.

“Because it’s a new virus, there’s no natural immunity.

“And there is no vaccine — it’s not looking like we’ll have a vaccine for another 12 to 18 months.

“It’s hard to communicate that when people are already very frightened, but we do need to clarify, it is a serious situation.”

Dr Snow advised people who felt sick to stay home and call the coronavirus health information hotline on 1800 020 080.

“If you are sick, don’t go to social events or work. And don’t go straight to a GP, as you shouldn’t sit in waiting rooms with children and old people,” she said.

“Different places will have different ways of testing the virus — some clinics are setting up separate areas where people can come and be tested.

“So make sure you get local advice before going to see any medical professionals on their procedures.”

As for face masks, Dr Snow said: “We don’t think they’re very effective for the average person just walking around.

“However, face masks are very important for healthcare workers.

“They are also important for people who are sick with coronavirus, as it keeps them from spreading the virus by coughing or sneezing.

“Sadly there is currently a massive shortage of facemasks, which means GPs and healthcare workers who need masks are struggling to find them.”

While researchers were working around the clock to develop a vaccine, Dr Snow said this process would take time.

“With something like the flu vaccine, we understand it very well and have a production system in place,” she said.

“But because COVID-19 is new, we’re starting from scratch. We need to understand the virus first, then develop a vaccine, and then test it to ensure it’s safe and effective.

“All these things take time.”

