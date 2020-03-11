Coronavirus cost up to $60 million for La Trobe University

News
Coronavirus cost up to $60 million for La Trobe UniversityBy Ed McLeish
The coronavirus could cost La Trobe University as much as $60 million in lost international student fees — with its Shepparton campus, already implementing steps to prioritise student and staff safety, likely to take a hit as well.
Head of campus Elizabeth Capp said safety measures in Shepparton included the latest health and travel advice, based on information from authorities including the Federal Department of Health and the World Health Organization.
“For students affected by the current travel ban we are contacting them all individually to offer a personalised study plan, outlining the best way they can resume or commence their studies,” she said.
“We are also offering online orientation for affected students.
“La Trobe looks forward to welcoming all impacted students back to our campuses once the travel ban is lifted.”
Semester one started as planned last week, and La Trobe’s FAQs section on its website updates regularly with information for travelling staff and students.
Unless they have come in direct contact with a confirmed coronavirus case, or are exhibiting symptoms of the virus, they can return to the university as planned.
That is unless they have visited countries identified as high risk (currently including China, Iran, South Korea and Italy).
La Trobe University also has campuses in Melbourne, Sydney, Albury-Wodonga, Bendigo, Mildura and Shepparton.
Visit the LaTrobe University website for more information.
