Shepparton holiday makers left disappointed by coronavirus

Local holiday makers could have their trips come to a disappointing halt as the coronavirus closes borders around the world.

News sub-editor and Weekend Life columnist Sandy Lloyd had her holiday plans ruined by the virus.

Ms Lloyd was booked to set sail next month on a 30-night cruise — across the Pacific to Vancouver in Canada, via New Zealand, French Polynesia and Hawaii.

She paid for the trip 12 months ago before the coronavirus began forcing cruise ships into quarantine around the world and countries started closing their ports — while health authorities issued ‘do not cruise’ warnings.

“There was no pandemic coverage clause on my travel insurance, and it was too late to cancel and get a refund so I thought I would have to take my chances,” Ms Lloyd said.

However, on Saturday she was thrown a lifeline — with a catch.

Cruise line Royal Caribbean gave passengers sailing before July 31 the opportunity to cancel their cruise and receive any money already paid, back in the form of a credit, to be used on any cruise before the end of 2021.

Ms Lloyd said she jumped at the chance and was grateful for the offer.

“It’s not a refund, but it does mean I can change my cruise to next year and avoid the travel chaos going on right now,” she said.

“I wasn’t worried about catching coronavirus, but I was worried my holiday of a lifetime would be ruined.

“I had shore excursions booked — for activities including snorkelling in Tahiti and visiting an extinct volcano in Hawaii — so it would have been disappointing to miss out on those experiences because I wasn’t allowed to leave the ship,” she said.

It comes as Qantas announced its plans to ground 38 aircraft and reduce its capacity by almost a quarter for the next six months.

The airline said there had been a sudden and significant drop in demand for flights.

However, travel agent Lyn McNaught from Lyn McNaught Travel said there were still plenty of places for people to holiday.

“In the past few weeks there has been a different update each day,” Ms McNaught said.

“Many of my trips in the next few weeks and months will still go ahead unless airlines stop flying,” she said.

“We have a great country right here begging to be explored and many of our neighbours, such as Fiji and New Zealand, are the same.

Ms McNaught said China, South Korea and Italy were strictly off-limits, but it was a personal choice to travel to other countries.

“A number of my staff are, or will be, overseas in the next few weeks,” Ms McNaught said.

“But it’s an individual choice — for example, if you were elderly or your health isn’t good you wouldn’t want to risk it.

“People should be guided by the government and their doctor."

Ms McNaught commended the flexibility and generosity of travel companies and airlines since the virus.

“Many are giving people credit and are allowing them to postpone their trip,” she said.

