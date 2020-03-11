Shepparton Pental plant stripped bare as coronavirus fears increase

Forget eerily empty toilet paper shelves in local grocery shops.

The warehouses at Shepparton's Pental plant have also been stripped bare due to skyrocketing demand for their antibacterial products in response to the coronavirus scare.

The plant, which manufactures home and personal care products from top brands such as White King and Country Life, has seen demand triple in just the past week.

“The warehouses are empty at the moment, products are flying straight out the door,” Pental chief executive Charlie McLeish said.

“Of course, we wish this growth was under different circumstances. But it does make our Shepparton staff feel very proud as they continue to contribute and make a difference.”

While Mr McLeish said the factory was continuing to produce enough raw material, packing companies were struggling to keep up.

“On Friday, we had demand for 12 000 cases but by 8 am we had only 2000 cases on hand as our packing group just couldn't keep up with the bottle demand,” he said.

“So we couldn't produce Saturday, Sunday or Monday until we had more containers.”

Demand for bar soaps has also boomed after a widespread shortage in sanitisers.

“We supply bar soaps to three large warehouses per state, and normally ship one full pallet (of bar soaps) each week — that's 7500 bars — to each warehouse,” Mr McLeish said.

“Now we're shipping six pallets — a jump to 45 000 bars. Thankfully we have the capacity and raw materials to meet that demand.”

Pental is currently developing a new antibacterial hand soap, sold as a single 120 g bar and set to hit shelves in less than a month.

“It's a soap marketed personally for you, unlike shared family hand soaps,” Mr McLeish said.

The company is also developing a one-litre disinfectant and 500 ml spray bottle disinfectant for White King, as well as a 500 ml antibacterial hand wash for Country Life.

Mr McLeish said morale remained high, despite an exploding workload for the factory's 125 staff.

“In my eight years at Pental, it's the highest demand I've ever seen,” he said.

“We've had to make the decision to make our domestic market top priority and put some of our export demands on hold.

“Exports only began three years ago and it's slow growth, so we want to focus locally and help those who have helped us all these years.”

