Coronavirus affecting schedule of Shepparton athletes

The spread of coronavirus which has been affecting the globe made its mark in Shepparton on the weekend.

Football Victoria acted swiftly on Friday to postpone Goulburn Valley Suns Junior Boys National Premier League home fixtures against Heidelberg and Pascoe Vale following the announcement that two visiting exchange students to Goulburn Valley Grammar School were being tested for COVID-19.

In a statement, Football Victoria stressed that the action was a "precautionary measure" to ensure the safety of all participants.

“FV has taken this action as a precautionary measure only in the interests of the health and well-being of all football participants,” the statement read.

“We would like to assure all participants that at the time of this release, the advice from authorities is that there is no reason to not travel to the region and participants should continue to take a common sense approach to all football activities. All other official football fixtures scheduled for this weekend will proceed as planned.”

The exchange students tested negative for the virus and have since left the Goulburn Valley, with the fixtures moved to later in the season.

Shepparton product Maddie Garrick's sporting schedule has also been affected by the global health crisis.

The FIBA 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament, which was scheduled for March 18-22 in Bangalore, India, has been postponed.

“FIBA is now working in close collaboration with the International Olympic Committee on the best possible solution, considering that this tournament needs to take place before the FIBA 3x3 Universality Olympic Qualification Tournament scheduled to be played in Budapest, Hungary, from April 24 to 26, 2020,” a Basketball Australia statement said.

“The Olympic qualifying tournament is integral to the Tokyo Olympic Games. This competition will not be cancelled and is highly likely to take place before the end of April. Basketball Australia will be hosting a national training camp in preparation, with dates to be confirmed once the updated tournament details are released.”