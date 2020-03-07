GV Grammar exchange students quarantined in coronavirus scare have left Shepparton

5370537724001

Goulburn Valley Grammar exchange students and teachers who had been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 have left Shepparton, after two students who had developed coughs tested negative for the virus.

Goulburn Valley Grammar principal Mark Torriero said the 13 students and two teachers were discharged from quarantine this morning and have continued their planned departure for Sydney, where they will catch a connecting flight home to Indonesia.