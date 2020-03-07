News

GV Grammar exchange students quarantined in coronavirus scare have left Shepparton

By Madi Chwasta

Goulburn Valley Grammar exchange students and teachers who had been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 have left Shepparton, after two students who had developed coughs tested negative for the virus.

Goulburn Valley Grammar principal Mark Torriero said the 13 students and two teachers were discharged from quarantine this morning and have continued their planned departure for Sydney, where they will catch a connecting flight home to Indonesia.

The 13 visiting students, two visiting staff members and their 12 host families were in self-isolation from Thursday night as a precaution, after the Victorian Department of Education told Goulburn Valley Grammar the group from Indonesia had travelled on the same flight as a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Mr Torriero said he had spoken to the host families and found they were "thoroughly delighted" with their experience, despite the stress.

“They enjoyed spending time with the guests, making connections, and sharing their cultures" he said.

“The feedback was it was very successful.

“They played board games and entertained themselves with a range of other indoor activities.”

He thanked the "wonderfully caring" host families, vice principal Leon McLeod for communicating with the families, GV Health chief medical officer John Elcock, GV Health hospital staff, and the Department of Health for their work.

He said the families were no longer in self-isolation, and the school would continue to monitor the health of their community and follow the advice of the department.

