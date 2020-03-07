News

GVGS exchange students test negative for coronavirus

By Shepparton News

1 of 1

GV Health have confirmed two Goulburn Valley Grammar exchange students have tested negative for coronavirus.

Thirteen visiting students, two visiting staff members and 12 host families are still self-isolating in Shepparton as a precaution, after the Victorian Department of Education contacted GVGS on Thursday. 

The Victorian Department of Health contacted the school on Thursday, advising the visiting students and teachers had been in “casual contact” with a person who had tested positive for COVID-19. 

An email was sent to GVGS parents on Thursday night, and stated all passengers on Flight SQ237 — the same flight carrying the school’s Indonesian exchange students — were now classified as coronavirus disease casual contacts. 

A casual contact is someone who has been face-to-face for less than 15 minutes with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or been in the same closed space for less than two hours, when that person was potentially infectious. 

Being a casual contact means there may be a risk of becoming infected with novel coronavirus. 

Casual contacts must monitor their health until 14 days after they were last exposed to the infectious person. 

Also, casual contacts must watch for signs and symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath and other early symptoms, which can include chills, body aches, sore throat, headache, runny nose, muscle pain or diarrhoea. 

In the meantime, the health department recommended following normal health procedures, including good hand hygiene and coughing etiquette. 

Families seeking more information are welcome to contact the Victorian Department of Health on 1300  651  160. 

More to come. 

Latest articles

News

Flood of protest over drainage

RESIDENTS could be left in deep water – literally – after Campaspe Shire council declined to discuss the controversial South Boundary Rd drainage scheme at its July meeting. Instead councillors opted to leave the paperwork on the table until...

Lachlan Durling
News

Georgina’s damaged in blaze

A fire in the early hours of Sunday morning has caused damage to popular Benalla eatery Georgina’s Restaurant on Bridge St. Investigators, who were only able to enter the building about 9am Sunday morning after the it was confirmed to be safe...

Benalla Ensign
World News

Zuckerberg resists efforts for regulation

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has been able to resist committing to regulation of the social network, at a testimony to the US Congress.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Coronavirus tests for two GVGS exchange students

Two visiting exchange students to Goulburn Valley Grammar School are awaiting test results for coronavirus after being in contact with a confirmed case on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne on Sunday.

Ed McLeish And Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton mother sentenced over threats to kill and drug trafficking

A magistrate has described the actions of a Shepparton mother charged with offences which include making threats to kill and drug trafficking, as “drug fueled and violent behaviour”.

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton accountant “extremely fearful” after having gun held to his head

A Shepparton accountancy firm owner is extremely scared for his life after allegedly having a gun held to his head during an incident at his business last year, a court has heard.

Shepparton News