Mothers Day Classic is back with a twist

For many locals, Mother’s Day morning means pulling on pink clothes and getting the family together for a run around Victoria Park Lake to raise vital funds for breast cancer.

The event known as the Mother Day Classic brings hundreds of people together to remember, celebrate and honour people who have been touched by the deadly disease.

However, this year to adapt to the current climate the fun run will go ahead - but virtually.

The virtual fun run will challenge locals to walk or run 4 km or more anytime, anywhere on or before Sunday, May 10.

Shepparton Mothers Day Classic event coordinator Kathy Fuller hoped locals would get around the virtual idea.

“Although the coronavirus is at the forefront of our minds, it doesn’t mean people aren’t continuing to be affected by breast cancer,” Ms Fuller said.

“We can’t all gather at the lake like normal but under the government law we can still exercise with our households and get our pink on,” she said.

The virtual reality of the run allows people more time to participate and more options for where they can run or walk.

Ms Fuller said these options for where people could take part were endless.

“People participate with a game in their backyard, on their treadmill or on their favourite local walking track.

“When people take part in the event, we want them to share a photo of themselves online of where they are taking part,” she said.

“It would be lovely to see hundreds of people on Mother’s Day sharing photos of their loved ones raising money for such a worthy cause,” she said.

Another tradition of the fun run is participants dressing in their brightest pink clothing and costumes.

And Ms Fuller said that tradition had not changed.

“With people being at home they may have more time to think about their costumes or what they are going to wear on their run,” she said.

“They can wear anything they like, even their pink pyjamas.

“Another idea, we thought people could decorate their homes in pink, as a way to tell other people to get involved,” she said.

People can register for the run online. For more information visit the Mother’s Day Classic Shepparton Facebook Page.

