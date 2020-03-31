News

Local country music sensation releases new album

By Morgan Dyer

Steve O'Connor has released a best of album.

1 of 1

Shepparton’s chart-topping country music sensation Steve O’Connor has released a new album.

The album, called Memories, is a collection of his finest country music covers.

Mr O’Connor said the best of album reflected the years of his life on stage.

“I decided to dedicate the album to the people I have met, the places I have gone and the songs I have been fortunate enough to sing,” he said.

The album also includes a DVD of Mr O’Connor performing live.

Mr O’Connor is a familiar face for many local country music lovers as he played in dozens of venues across Victoria and southern New South Wales for decades.

One fond memory for the star was having the opportunity to play at Tamworth’s Country Music Festival.

“That was a really incredible experience and a real career highlight,” he said.

Having topped a number of international music charts Mr O’Connor had to leave his hits behind after developing throat cancer.

“I wanted one final album to be released to summarise my career,” he said.

The album was launched early this month at Benalla's Rose City Country Music Club's 25th birthday celebration.

The album is now available and can be purchased by contacting Mr O'Connor directly on 0474 444 179 or via [email protected]

Latest articles

News

Lemnos mask maker hires local staff and commissions Echuca machines

Australia’s only mask manufacturing company, Med-Con, near Shepparton, has hired 18 new staff from Greater Shepparton and is set to hire 11 more as the company started 24-hour production yesterday. Med-Con’s latest hiring blitz will bring the...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Surge in family violence expected in wake of coronavirus pandemic

Self-isolation and social distancing might seem like a daunting, lonely road. For many, it will be a living hell. Victims of domestic violence could be trapped with their abusers as Greater Shepparton prepares for a statewide lockdown due to...

Charmayne Allison
News

Goulburn-Murray Water responding to those struggling due to COVID-19

Goulburn-Murray Water has assured its customers it will continue the same standard of water service during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The corporation announced yesterday it was implementing a number of additional precautions to make sure...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

News

Third case of coronavirus incorrectly confirmed in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has reported a third confirmed case of COVID-19.

Madi Chwasta
News

GV Health patient tests positive for COVID-19

Goulburn Valley Health has confirmed an inpatient at the hospital has contracted COVID-19.

Morgan Dyer
News

Three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has its six confirmed case of COVID-19, the state government has confirmed in a statement today.

Madi Chwasta