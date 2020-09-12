GVGS students achieve success in Indonesian speech competition

Three Goulburn Valley Grammar students have put their Indonesian language skills to the test, taking out the top three spots in a national Indonesian Embassy speech competition.

Elly Miechel, Isabelle Trezise and Nell Ryan were awarded for their efforts after each submitted a video of themselves giving a speech in Indonesian.

While GVGS students have entered the annual competition before, head of the LOTE department Grant Findlay said this year's result was the best the school had ever achieved.

“It is great news for the students,” he said.

“Indonesian is the language Grammar teaches and it has been a strong tradition in the school - the students go in various competitions and external exams. There have been some years where GVGS students have been successful but this year is obviously different.”

Year 12 Prefect Elly Miechel finished first in the competition for the secondary college section, a win she said she was incredibly excited and honoured to take home.

Having travelled to Indonesia before and having a true appreciation for the culture, Elly said her speech discussed how younger generations could work to tighten the relationship between Australia and Indonesia.

“As a young person myself I talked about the ways we can do that, I think it’s important for high school students to learn Indonesian because they are our closest neighbouring country,” she said.

“On our side it's quite poor that unfortunately a lot of us don’t know about the true culture of Indonesia.”

While the students submitted their entries in July, the winners were announced on August 17 on Indonesian Independence Day.

Having studied Indonesian throughout her entire schooling years at GVGS, Elly said she had loved learning about another culture.

“We're very lucky, there aren't many schools that are teaching Indonesian which is really sad,” she said.

“I'm really into linguistics and the way language works - it's a real treat to learn about the ins and outs of another culture and tradition.”

MORE LOCAL NEWS

50 years of marriage for Kialla’s Jenni and Ray Hill

Police return stolen war medals to proud Shepparton owner

Shepparton drug drivers targeted in new police trial