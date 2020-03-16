Education

Greater Shepparton Secondary College’s Years 7 and 9 camps postponed

By Ed McLeish

Greater Shepparton Secondary College principal John Sciacca is disappointed the school's camps are postponed, but says the decision was made in the best interests of the students.

Greater Shepparton Secondary College’s (GSSC) Years 7 and 9 students’ school camps have been postponed indefinitely to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Victorian Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services advised all upcoming camps and excursions at public schools in the state have been cancelled due to COVID-19.

GSSC McGuire campus principal John Sciacca said the students were disappointed by the postponements.

“They were looking forward to getting away to Camp Howqua (near Mansfield) and getting to know their teachers and peers,” he said.

“It would have been fabulous with this beautiful weather.”

He said the decision was made in the best interests of the students.

“We got an email last night that we had to revise all our camps and excursions, so last night we had to put out the information to parents, guardians and students.”

Since the announcement was made on the school’s Facebook page the night before the camp was due to start, students who had not seen the cancellation notification were given a secure space to store their camp gear.

Mr Sciacca said the school did not make decisions about a potential school closure; rather, it acted according to advice from the departments of education and health.

“We leave it to the professionals and it’s all about being strategic and doing the best thing to protect the health of the students and staff,” he said.

“There’s interruptions for everyone – but it’s for the greater good.

“The camp has been postponed – at this stage, to a time later on this year.”

This week, classes at the school will run as normal.

