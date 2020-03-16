Education

Shepparton Christian College sees increased enrolment numbers

By Ed McLeish

Shepparton Christian College principal Chris Aiton said enrolment had increased by eight to 10 per cent in the past year.

Shepparton Christian College (SCC) has increased its enrolment numbers by almost 10 per cent from 2019 to 2020, and will apply for funding to build more classrooms.

Principal Chris Aiton said the number of students at SCC increased by approximately 20 students across the whole school.

“That’s at both primary and secondary level – we’re currently sitting between 230–235 students,” he said.

“We changed our enrolment expectations two to three years ago and we know the dynamics of schooling in Shepparton has changed, as there are fewer schooling options at secondary level.

“We put the increase in numbers down to a few reasons, but mainly it’s us continuing to promote the good work we do in this place.”

Mr Aiton said 20 students didn’t sound like a big increase, but said SCC was a “small school”.

The school will apply for government grants as an independent school in the next 12 months to build more classrooms, according to Mr Aiton.

“The space is limited – we have up to 26 students in classrooms but ideally we would like that number to be at 24,” he said.

“We’re still working through master planning documents to make sure we’ve got a good structure for building.

“The government grant process is a long-winded one, so we’ll see if we can get building projects for 2022.

“We have to submit applications for funds, and it takes a while for those to be processed.”

On March 19, SCC is having its school fete, which Mr Aiton said would be an opportunity for potential families to see the school’s culture.

Then, on March 23, the school is having its open day, where people can see its facilities.

