News

Shepparton students to learn online if coronavirus causes closure

By Madi Chwasta

Local schools are planning ways that students can continue to complete their schoolwork at home, should schools be closed due to coronavirus. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

1 of 1

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News' commitment to community health and safety.

Shepparton students will still be able to complete their work at home, as schools develop plans for online learning amid concerns of mass closures to control the coronavirus outbreak.

Greater Shepparton Secondary College executive principal Genevieve Simson said teachers already set learning tasks through an online system called Compass, which would remain the platform for students, parents and teachers to communicate through if the school were to close.

“If school shuts down, we will make sure our students get their work through there,” she said.

Ms Simson said teachers were discussing another system where students could connect from home to a ‘live’ classroom, although this system was not up-and-running yet.

She said GSSC was in daily contact with the Victorian Department of Education to ensure they were following best protocol.

“(The education department) work closely with the health department, and are sending us regular updates to make sure we’re on top of what’s happening,” she said.

While Ms Simson said school would continue as normal, including camps this week and in coming weeks, she said any changes would be communicated through the school website, Facebook and the Compass text messaging system.

However, she said any students who were unwell should stay home.

The News understands Goulburn Valley Grammar is also prepared for students to learn from home, and a letter was sent to parents last week.

The Victorian Government has also stepped up efforts to support state schools amid the possibility of mass closures, and is currently developing an online system to support students working from home.

Victorian education minister James Merlino said the new resource, called Learning From Home, would be available online and offline, and would be tailored to individual schools and different age groups.

“(The system) will be developed in response to the outbreak which will be available in the event of a prolonged school closure to supplement the work of each individual school,” he said.

“If a school is closed, I want to assure all parents, teachers will be working remotely and available and in contact with their students to minimise the disruption to learning as much as possible.”

The department has indicated further information about the system will be available in the coming days.

The department is also working closely with VCAA to ensure Year 11 and 12 VCE and VCAL students across the state are supported in the event of a school closure.

Mr Merlino said any school closures would happen on the recommendation of the Chief Health Officer.

Latest articles

News

Skills workshops for young farmers

Riverine Plains Inc will host two farm business skills workshops for young NSW farmers aged 18-40 during March. Riverine Plains Project and Finance Officer Kate Coffey explained that the workshops are part of a series of events aiming to improve the...

Corowa Free Press
News

Sheep drive for a good cause

Following the success of last year’s sheep drive the Corowa Good Friday Appeal committee and the Corowa Associated Stock Agents have again joined forces to raise funds for the Royal Children’s Hospital. The inaugural sheep drive in 2019 raised...

Corowa Free Press
News

Enhancing sister city relationship

A Terms of Reference for the December 2019-formed Federation Council/Miki City Advisory Committee was adopted at council’s monthly meeting on February 18. At its December meeting, council resolved to establish the Federation Council Miki City...

Robert Muir

MOST POPULAR

News

Confirmed coronavirus case visited region

Seymour’s Wine by Sam will close its doors for two weeks after a man with coronavirus visited the winery last week.

Morgan Dyer
News

Man uninjured after van set alight with him inside in Shepparton

A man has escaped without injury after his van was set alight while he was inside it. Shepparton police were called to the incident at Princess Park in Shepparton, where the van was parked, about 9 pm on Saturday.

Liz Mellino
News

Katamatite dairy farmers fight for son with life-threatening condition

After fleeing South Africa five years ago to build a better life for their young family, Katamatite dairy farmers Lyndl and Nick Oosthuizen were thrilled to welcome baby Carlu on December 26. They were full of optimism, until he fell critically ill on January 18.

Sophie Baldwin