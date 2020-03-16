Shepparton students to learn online if coronavirus causes closure

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News' commitment to community health and safety.

Shepparton students will still be able to complete their work at home, as schools develop plans for online learning amid concerns of mass closures to control the coronavirus outbreak.

Greater Shepparton Secondary College executive principal Genevieve Simson said teachers already set learning tasks through an online system called Compass, which would remain the platform for students, parents and teachers to communicate through if the school were to close.

“If school shuts down, we will make sure our students get their work through there,” she said.

Ms Simson said teachers were discussing another system where students could connect from home to a ‘live’ classroom, although this system was not up-and-running yet.

She said GSSC was in daily contact with the Victorian Department of Education to ensure they were following best protocol.

“(The education department) work closely with the health department, and are sending us regular updates to make sure we’re on top of what’s happening,” she said.

While Ms Simson said school would continue as normal, including camps this week and in coming weeks, she said any changes would be communicated through the school website, Facebook and the Compass text messaging system.

However, she said any students who were unwell should stay home.

The News understands Goulburn Valley Grammar is also prepared for students to learn from home, and a letter was sent to parents last week.

The Victorian Government has also stepped up efforts to support state schools amid the possibility of mass closures, and is currently developing an online system to support students working from home.

Victorian education minister James Merlino said the new resource, called Learning From Home, would be available online and offline, and would be tailored to individual schools and different age groups.

“(The system) will be developed in response to the outbreak which will be available in the event of a prolonged school closure to supplement the work of each individual school,” he said.

“If a school is closed, I want to assure all parents, teachers will be working remotely and available and in contact with their students to minimise the disruption to learning as much as possible.”

The department has indicated further information about the system will be available in the coming days.

The department is also working closely with VCAA to ensure Year 11 and 12 VCE and VCAL students across the state are supported in the event of a school closure.

Mr Merlino said any school closures would happen on the recommendation of the Chief Health Officer.