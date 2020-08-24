Friends, food and drinks in the garage on Mornington Peninsula sees fine | Daily breaches

Virus updates
Friends, food and drinks in the garage on Mornington Peninsula sees fine | Daily breachesBy Shepparton News
Throughout the past 24 hours Victoria Police issued a total of 197 fines to individuals for breaching the Chief Health Officer directions, including:
- 31 for failing to wear a face covering when leaving home for one of the four approved reasons
- 20 at vehicle checkpoints
- 66 for curfew breaches
- 6960 vehicles checked at the vehicle checkpoints
- Conducted 2204 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places across the state (total of 318,787 spot checks conducted since March 21).
Examples from the last 24 hours of breaches:
• Police attended an address in the Mornington Peninsula where they found two men and two women in the garage eating and drinking. Three of the four people did not reside at the address.
• Two women who were spoken to by police at the Dandenong Railway Station said they had travelled from Hastings to Dandenong on the bus. They then told police they were planning to travel to Drouin which was a further 67km away. When asked by police for their reason for travel they said they knew what they were doing was wrong but decided to travel anyway.
• A number of people located at train stations throughout metropolitan Melbourne during curfew hours without valid reasons for travel.