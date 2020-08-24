Virus updates

Friends, food and drinks in the garage on Mornington Peninsula sees fine | Daily breaches

By Shepparton News

Throughout the past 24 hours Victoria Police issued a total of 197 fines to individuals for breaching the Chief Health Officer directions.

1 of 1

Throughout the past 24 hours Victoria Police issued a total of 197 fines to individuals for breaching the Chief Health Officer directions, including:

  • 31 for failing to wear a face covering when leaving home for one of the four approved reasons
  • 20 at vehicle checkpoints
  • 66 for curfew breaches
  • 6960 vehicles checked at the vehicle checkpoints
  • Conducted 2204 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places across the state (total of 318,787 spot checks conducted since March 21).

Examples from the last 24 hours of breaches:

• Police attended an address in the Mornington Peninsula where they found two men and two women in the garage eating and drinking. Three of the four people did not reside at the address.

• Two women who were spoken to by police at the Dandenong Railway Station said they had travelled from Hastings to Dandenong on the bus. They then told police they were planning to travel to Drouin which was a further 67km away. When asked by police for their reason for travel they said they knew what they were doing was wrong but decided to travel anyway.

• A number of people located at train stations throughout metropolitan Melbourne during curfew hours without valid reasons for travel.

Latest articles

Virus updates

Two new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has recorded two new active COVID-19 cases connected to an outbreak of 17 people. Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the cluster included two staff members and one resident from Shepparton Villages and 14 close...

Madi Chwasta
News

Victorian Government free courses help Shepparton business owners

Shepparton small business owners can grow their knowledge through a selection of free online courses offered as part of a Victorian Government program to help pandemic-affected operators. The program, called “Upskill my Business”, has seen about...

Madi Chwasta
News

Two new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has recorded two new active COVID-19 cases which have been connected to a current outbreak. The number of active cases in the region has increased to 17. Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the two new cases...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Virus updates

Seven new active cases of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has recorded seven new active COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of active cases in the region to 18. This comes after the region recorded no new coronavirus cases three days in a row. • There are 16 people who have tested...

Charmayne Allison
Virus updates

GSSC Wanganui Campus closed after student tests positive for COVID-19

Greater Shepparton Secondary College’s Wanganui Campus will close for the next two days after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Madi Chwasta
News

New active case of COVID-19 in Moira Shire

Moira Shire has recorded a new active case of COVID-19. The new case is the only active case currently in the Moira Shire and brings the total number of cases ever recorded in the region to 12. The Department of Health and Human Services does not...

Spencer Fowler Steen