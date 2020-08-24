Friends, food and drinks in the garage on Mornington Peninsula sees fine | Daily breaches

5370537724001

Throughout the past 24 hours Victoria Police issued a total of 197 fines to individuals for breaching the Chief Health Officer directions, including:

31 for failing to wear a face covering when leaving home for one of the four approved reasons

20 at vehicle checkpoints

66 for curfew breaches

6960 vehicles checked at the vehicle checkpoints

Conducted 2204 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places across the state (total of 318,787 spot checks conducted since March 21).

Examples from the last 24 hours of breaches: