Seven new active cases of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has recorded seven new active COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of active cases in the region to 18.

This comes after the region recorded no new coronavirus cases three days in a row.

• There are 16 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in one outbreak comprising two staff members and one resident from Shepparton Villages and 13 close contacts not connected with Shepparton Villages. The seven new cases from today are related to this outbreak.

• There is one community outbreak consisting of 10 people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

• There have been three other separate cases - one of these is linked to a person that has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Campaspe region.

"People who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two to three weeks are now being released from self-isolation consistent with guidelines provided by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) monitoring during their isolation period and are therefore no longer considered to be active cases," Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said.

"The number of active cases reported each day will vary as people are being released from self-isolation and also if there any new active cases of COVID-19.

"GV Health is continuing to undertake contact tracing and monitoring of current active cases in Shepparton in consultation with the DHHS.

"Anyone who is a known close contact and has been tested for COVID-19 must stay at home."

There is one person who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Campaspe region who is considered to be an active case.

There are no people in the Benalla, Moira and Strathbogie regions that have tested positive for COVID-19 that are considered to be an active case.

There are no patients with COVID-19 currently admitted at GV Health.

Victoria recorded 179 new cases and nine deaths yesterday.

Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham St, Shepparton, is open seven days a week from 8 am to 5.30 pm and does not require an appointment.

For more information, phone the coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398 or visit www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus