Greyhound Racing Victoria to increase prizemoney

By Aydin Payne

Cash boost: Greyhound Racing Victoria has announced an increase to prizemoney in regional Victoria.

Greyhound trainers and owners across the Goulburn Valley can rejoice after Greyhound Racing Victoria announced an increase to prizemoney funds.

The GRV revealed last week it had signed off on an additional $2.84 million that would be directed into prizemoney across the state.

It means the Shepparton Greyhound Racing Club - and the rest of its regional counterparts - will see a rise in race winnings from October 1.

GRV chairwoman Peita Duncan said the boost to prizemoney would have a positive impact across Victoria.

“Such an investment not only assists all our participants but also has a flow-on effect into businesses throughout regional Victoria where many of our participants work and live,” she said.

“We have 13 tracks across Victoria with 11 of these being in the regions.

“We employ more than 4300 people, with most regionally based, and have more than 15,000 participants.

“At a time when we all need to come together as a wider community, we know this increase in prizemoney will have a positive impact across the state.

“This increase, along with three extra race meetings which we have already introduced, will see returns to participants of more than $52 million across the year and more investment into regional Victoria.”

The extra allocation now lifts the annual stakes throughout Victorian greyhound racing beyond $52 million.

Total prizemoney for maiden races will rise to $2005 and provincial open races will jump to $2725.

Mixed four/five races will receive the highest increase of total prizemoney to be worth $2500, while $2360 has been allocated to grade five to seven races.

“This will significantly benefit greyhounds who are starting their racing career and support more participants to race at provincial level two instead of tier three racing,” Duncan said.

“Saturday twilight meetings have also been upgraded from tier three to provincial level two meetings.

“Increasing mixed four/five prizemoney will also deliver more returns for owners and trainers when their greyhounds are selected to compete in higher-graded races.”

