Payney’s Punt | Underwood Stakes day preview

Racing continues tomorrow and Payney's Punt is back to preview the Underwood Stakes day at Caulfield.

Apologies to our loyal supporters who would have noticed that their beloved Payney's Punt was missing in last Friday's edition of the News.

We had a quick spell to the south-west and spent some time on the sand dunes down at Warrnambool - feeling in tip-top shape and ready to go.

Looking to tomorrow's conditions, Melbourne is set to receive up to 20 mm of rain on Friday and between 2-5 mm on Saturday.

Expect them to be racing on a Soft 5-6 and the rail will be out six metres.

It looks to be a great day to spend indoors, so if you are taking refuge from the comfort of your couch and lay Payney's Punt in front of you, please remember to always gamble responsibly.

Race 1. 12.45 pm - BM90 (1100 m)

A sprint race to open proceedings and we think it should be a fairly straight-forward selection. How Womantic (2) is gaining plenty of love from punters. Led all the way when fresh last start and has only been beaten once from six starts. Be My Star (5) looks a play at great value. Should get off the line well from barrier one and find a nice spot behind Kalkarni Royale. Resumes here and has a 4:2-1-0 record when fresh. Also has three wins on wet ground and Jamie Kah is absolutely flying at the moment. Golden Halo (8) resumes and has finished second to gun sprinter Gytrash. Don't be surprised if the mare can claim an upset.

Top tip: Be My Star

Race 2. 1.20 pm - BM78 (1400 m)

A tricky race to navigate in the second but there is value galore if you can land the winner. Grand De Flora (12) returns from a spell and is generating favouritism. Won in easy fashion over 1400 m when making an Australian debut at Seymour. Didn't have the best jump-outs recently and might get swallowed up from barrier one if she jumps poorly. Watch the market. Power Scheme (10) is having its first run back from a break and normally doesn't take long to get going. Has placed at Group 3 level earlier this year on a Heavy 8. Duke Of Plumpton (6) resumes and has a superb 5:3-1-0 record when fresh. Likes wet ground and can factor here. Not a great deal of confidence, so grab the darts and have a ping at the dartboard.

Top tip: Grand De Flora

Race 3. 1.55 pm - BM84 (2000 m)

We push out past the mile and we can't see either of the top-two chances not winning. Skyman (7) began his preparation in sublime fashion with back-to-back wins over 1600 m and 2000 m respectively. Battled last start and finished four lengths off the winner but drops weight here and is a chance to get back on the winners’ list. Le Baol (3) was outstanding on its debut on Aussie soil, winning over 1800 m in a BM78. Won that race by two lengths and the rise in class won't be an issue.

Top tip: Skyman

Race 4. 2.30 pm - Testa Rossa Stakes (1200 m)

The Testa Rossa Stakes should be a cracking race if we get all eight runners to front up. The handy Alfa Oro (7) and Booklyn Hustle (6) are nominated to run tonight at Moonee Valley. Expect Alfa Oro to lead from Runson (3) and Coruscate (4). We think it will come down to whether they can catch the lightly raced Alfa Oro. But if the gelding doesn't race then Order of Command (1) looks like the one to beat. Expect his price of $7 to shorten. First-up form is excellent and the Danny O'Brien runner has five wins in the wet. Also a master over this trip (9:4-2-0). Does have the top-weight of 62 kg to deal with.

Top tip: Order of Command

Race 5. 3.10 pm - Hcp (1400 m)

They should fly out in the fifth, with Buffalo River (5) pushing forward on the outside, while Morrissy (6) and Alsvin go up from the inside. Windstorm (7) should be able to bounce back here. Ran second last start and was narrowly beaten by Travimyfriend (4). Has a terrific 4:3-1-0 record on soft ground and has won third-up before. Only query is falling too far back from the quick pace. Adelaide Ace (9) should run a strong race, all indicators point to the gelding bouncing back. Has won twice when at this stage of his prep.

Top tip: Windstorm

Race 6. 3.50 pm - Caulfield Guineas Prelude (1400 m)

Everyone here at Payney's Punt was kicking themselves when we missed out on backing our blackbooker Crosshaven (3) who saluted last start at nice odds. We won't miss out this time. The Lindsay Park runner has less weight and sticks at 1400 m. Has two wins on wet ground already and Daniel Stackhouse remains in the saddle. Cherry Tortoni (2) has been nominated for tonight's meeting at Moonee Valley, but if he takes his place tomorrow then look out. Has won or placed in all four career starts. Prague (1) has copped the wide barrier but has plenty of early speed to work across and find a nice spot. Expect a strong showing. And Flying Award (4) is in the same boat as Cherry Tortoni and if the colt runs tomorrow, will be fighting it out.

Top tip: Crosshaven

Race 7. 4.30 pm - Thousand Guineas Prelude (1400 m)

Expect these three-year-old fillies to roar out of the gates and set a fast pace. Night Raid (5) will roll forward alongside Lezbeglam (1) and River Night (3). But there is one runner that punters have looked for. Instant Celebrity (4) has enormous potential and is red-hot favourite to claim the Thousand Guineas Prelude. Is undefeated from three attempts and her last win has everyone chomping at the bit. Ran home nine lengths quicker than average in final 600 m and in the final furlong, ran the quickest all day by two lengths. Will be prowling them late. Night Raid proved to be one to follow when winning last start at Stakes level. Flew home at Tatura on a Heavy 9 and will handle the wet. Will take catching. Worth noting, only four runners have stepped out over 1400 m.

Top tip: Night Raid and Instant Celebrity (Quinella)

Race 8. 5.05 pm - Underwood Stakes (1800 m)

It's a small field in the feature race on the card. Expect Trap for Fools and Gailo Chop to push forward. Maps to be a moderate pace and that should favour those out the back. Odds-on favourite Russian Camelot (10) has drawn out wide and expect will settle last. Danny O'Brien has got a super talented horse in this four-year-old. Finished second in the Makybe Diva Stakes when resuming to the talented Fierce Impact. Ticks all the boxes, the rise to 1800 m and soft ground. Don't sleep on Mr Quickie (6). His run in the Memsie Stakes was brilliant and the rise in distance will suit. His wet form isn't anything to get excited about so the gelding will need the rain to steer clear. In terms of value, So Si Bon (5), Habour Views (8) and Humidor (2) can all factor here. Watch the market on that trio.

Top tip: Russian Camelot

Race 9. 5.45 pm - Hcp (1700 m)

Looks to be a two-horse race in the last. Nonconformist (8) raced well when first-up over 1400 m and the rise to 1700 m is a tick. Has a great turn of foot and ran third last start after finding trouble at the 600 m mark. Junipal (9) is gathering interest and has raced well this prep with one win and a third. Furrion (3) looks absolutely overs at $41. The Lindsay Park runner has a tremendous record when second-up and has three wins on soft ground. Also has three wins over this distance. Happy to go each-way and we will look like Einsteins if it pays off. Odeon (7) is another worth looking at. Great record at Caulfield and has three wins at this trip.

Top tip: Furrion (EW)

Best of the day

When: Tomorrow

Where: Caulfield

Race 5: Windstorm (7)