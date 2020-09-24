Sport

Shepparton to host Victorian UTR tennis series over school holidays

By Aydin Payne

Back in action: The Victorian UTR Series will descend on Shepparton over the coming weeks.

Shepparton's local tennis courts will be abuzz again these September school holidays with the Victorian UTR Series landing in the city.

Tennis Victoria announced the series - which will utilise the Universal Tennis Ratings (UTR) - on Wednesday.

In the absence of Australian ranking tournaments, the UTR Series will be a good chance for regional players to get back out and test their skills after months of no action due to COVID-19.

And it all starts this Saturday.

The first day of the UTR Series will descend on McEwen Reserve, starting at 9 am.

And the action continues next week, with play locked in for Tuesday at McEwen Reserve, followed by two days at the Shepparton Lawn Tennis Club on October 2 and 4.

Each venue will strictly follow Victorian Government and Tennis Victoria safety guidelines, with physical distancing and hygiene measures to be in place.

Tennis Victoria's tournament and events coordinator, Shelly Hart, was pleased to announce the return of competitive tennis.

“We are excited to be launching the Victoria UTR Series, and recommencing competitive play for junior athletes in regional Victoria,” she said.

“All tennis players, from social players to professionals, can use their Universal Tennis Rating to measure their competitive ability.

“Plenty of clubs were eager to get on board and run these events after a challenging few months with restrictions.

“We are looking forward to bringing the Victoria UTR Series events to Melbourne when permitted to do so.”

The UTR uses a ranking system that encourages fair play, allows skill level-based competition and accepts competitors from all age groups.

Players will compete in a round-robin draw and will use the UTR ‘Fast4’ scoring format which includes; first to four games, no ad scoring, play lets and tiebreaker at three-games-all.

Registrations are now open and Saturday's event at Shepparton costs $15 entry.

Anyone interested in being involved can head to the Tennis Victoria website and sign up at https://app.myutr.com/clubs/10703

