Local starlets earn selection in Cricket Victoria’s emerging performance squad

By Aydin Payne

Emerging star: Euroa product Georgia Gall continues her rise up the ranks.

A pair of Cricket Shepparton exports have continued their rapid rise up the state ranks with selection in an elite program.

Euroa's Georgia Gall and Central Park-St Brendan's product Arnika McGregor have both earned selection in Cricket Victoria's under-19 female emerging performance squad.

Cricket Victoria made the announcement on Tuesday and joining the classy duo is Seymour and District Cricket Association's Madison Albers.

With the emerging performance program split in metro and country squads, the three talented teenagers have been selected in Victoria Country's 22-player team.

With Victoria still traversing the coronavirus pandemic, the players selected in the squads have managed the difficulties of no face-to-face training.

Instead, Cricket Victoria has offered nearly 40 virtual training sessions for the up-and-coming stars.

And the youngsters have also benefited from insights by current Australian cricketers Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham.

Female program head coach Duncan Harrison believed they had assembled a strong group of players.

“We’re really pleased with the talent we’ve been able to assemble for this program and the players have benefited from the insights of a number of industry leaders – including some players who were in their position only a short time ago,” Harrison said.

“We’ll continue to train throughout the season with more face-to-face sessions scheduled as restrictions ease in preparation for the National Championships which will hopefully take place in Brisbane in April.”

The achievements continue to come through for Gall.

The left-arm pace bowler's inclusion in the 2020-21 squad follows her recent signing for Women's Big Bash League outfit, Melbourne Stars.

The 16-year-old also shifted Premier Cricket clubs and will represent Essendon-Maribyrnong Park for the upcoming summer.

Meanwhile, McGregor made a handful of appearances for the Tigers last season.

The skillful bowler claimed six wickets from six matches while representing Central Park-St Brendan's.

Gall and McGregor are no strangers to representation squads and were teammates in 2019 when the duo played for Cricket Australia XI at the under-18 National Championships.

