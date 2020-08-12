Euroa’s Georgia Gall signs with Melbourne Stars

Euroa cricketer Georgia Gall has shown the potential to be a star in recent years — and that dream has become a reality.

Gall has signed for the Melbourne Stars to play in the upcoming Women's Big Bash League season, defying her young age of 16 to join the top-tier competition.

There she joins Australian national team champions such as Meg Lanning and Elyse Villani in a staggering jump to the top of the women's cricket pyramid.

But Gall's talent has been no secret to those in the know, having represented the Cricket Australia XI last year where she contested the under-18 National Championships, taking seven wickets at 14 while producing consistently economical bowling.

She also impressed for Victoria at last year's under-15 National Championships with 111 runs at 27.8 including a 56 not out against ACT-NSW Country.

Stars head coach Trent Woodhill said the ability to learn from some of the nation's best cricketers would be huge for Gall.

“In (fellow signing) Tess (Flintoff) and Georgia, we’ve signed two young players with a view to the future,” Woodhill said.

“Tess got her first taste of the WBBL last year and showed some real talent and Georgia will benefit from the experience this year.”

Stars general manager Nick Cummins said the club was satisfied with how the roster was coming together.

“We’re pleased with how the squad is looking and we’ll have more announcements to make in coming weeks to complete the squad,” Cummins said.

“Coronavirus obviously presents some challenges in our planning and preparation, but we’ll be ready to go once the season details are locked in.”

Gall is a product of Euroa Cricket Club where she consistently impressed through the junior ranks.

WBBL06 is currently scheduled to begin on October 17, subject to change pending COVID-19.

Moama's Chloe Rafferty has spent the past three seasons with the Stars, although she is yet to be contracted for the upcoming campaign.