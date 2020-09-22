Sport

Katandra Football Netball Club set to benefit from facility upgrade

By Aydin Payne

Funding: The netball courts at Katandra West Recreation Reserve will get a face-lift as part of funding from the Federal Government.

Katandra Football Netball Club netballers and supporters are set to be welcomed by exciting new netball courts next season.

As part of the Federal Government's Drought Communities Program, the netball and tennis courts at Katandra West Recreation Reserve are set for a face-lift.

The grant of nearly $50,000 will be used to improve drainage between the courts and resurfacing of both courts.

The redevelopment is part of several projects - announced earlier this month - for towns impacted by drought hardship in the Greater Shepparton region.

The Federal Government will provide $1 million in funding for the projects.

Club vice-president Bree Dudgeon said the entire football and netball club was pleased with the news.

“The club is pretty stoked and very happy,” she said.

“I know all the netballers are super keen and excited to run out on the updated courts. But it's also not just about the netballers, we are a close-knit family club and everyone is excited.

“To be able to provide exciting news for the club's supporters and members and something they can look forward to during these difficult times is important.”

The upgrades to the courts are expected to keep them in good condition for up to seven years.

Dudgeon said it was rewarding to see the courts upgraded and revealed when the works were set to be completed.

“It's rewarding and nice knowing that the courts will be up to scratch for the next five to seven years,” she said.

“We have had a couple of discussions with council and last year those chats really ramped up.

“And thankfully we were lucky enough to be picked for the Drought Community Program.

“It will be around $50,000 for the recreation reserve and we have been advised that it will be completed before next season.”

