Sport

Finley export claims maiden Coleman Medal

By Aydin Payne

All smiles: Finley export Tom Hawkins spoke to the media on Tuesday after claiming the Coleman Medal. Picture: AAP

Finley Football Club has already produced a Brownlow Medal winner with Shane Crawford, but the Murray Football League club can now lay claim to a Coleman Medal winner as well.

Tom Hawkins has claimed the AFL leading goal-kicker award for the first time in his career, with his two goals at the weekend taking his season tally to 42.

The spearhead forward finished ahead of Port Adelaide's Charlie Dixon (32 goals) to claim the illustrious medal.

The 32-year-old is the oldest player to win the award in over 20 years and becomes the first Geelong player to win since Gary Ablett Snr in 1995.

Hawkins’ incredible efforts in 2020 have him set to add to last year's All-Australian honour and the third of his career.

From his 17 games this season, Hawkins has averaged 2.5 goals, seven score involvements and over five marks per game.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Hawkins spoke about the feeling of becoming a Coleman medallist for the first time.

“It is nice, I've been in the system for a long time and as a key forward, I've sort of been there about (winning a Coleman),” Hawkins told reporters.

“I was really pleased, it caps off individually what has been a consistent year for me. I've always said I'll try to be as consistent as I can.

“But it will be something that I no doubt will enjoy later in life when I reflect.

“I know there are a lot of people that are proud of me, I'm proud of myself, but at this stage I've got bigger fish to fry.”

Hawkins revealed he had received plenty of well-wishes from family and friends congratulating him on his efforts.

“That was sort of what I was alluding to earlier, the fact I get so much enjoyment from that,” he said.

“One person is my grandmother, the enjoyment that she will get (from the award) and I get a lot of enjoyment from that.”

“That was a nice call to receive from her because I know how much she will enjoy it.”

