Tallygaroopna cricket product continues to shine for Warwickshire

By Aydin Payne

Big performance: Ryan Sidebottom is back playing some strong cricket for Warwickshire in the UK.

One of the Goulburn Valley's premier cricket exports continues to shine in the United Kingdom.

Ryan Sidebottom showcased the best of his skills this week during Warwickshire's County cricket contest against Glamorgan in Cardiff.

Although the game may have ended in a dull draw, the Tallygaroopna product was at his damaging best with the ball in hand.

Sidebottom, 31, walked away with five wickets for the match and played a pivotal role in giving Warwickshire a chance of winning.

In tough batting conditions Warwickshire was sent to the crease on the first day.

A superb half-century from England veteran Ian Bell allowed the Bears to post 186 runs in their first innings.

Sidebottom contributed a valuable 13 not out off 34 balls alongside Oliver Hannon-Dalby, with the last pair combining for a gallant 32 runs.

The duo couldn't wait to get ball in hand and take advantage of the bowler-friendly conditions.

On day two, Sidebottom (2-48 from 14 overs) and his teammates made life difficult for Glamorgan's batting line-up.

The Bears dismissed Glamorgan for 203 and trailed by 17 runs.

Sidebottom missed out on batting on the third day, however, on the final day the Northerners cricketer took control.

With a lead of 331 on day four, Sidebottom (3-37 from 19 overs) stepped up and claimed two wickets from successive deliveries as Glamorgan slumped to 2-35.

But a terrific defensive effort allowed the home side to grind out a draw.

The round five draw brings an end to the shortened County cricket season for Warwickshire, with the Bears collecting four draws and one loss.

