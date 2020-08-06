Cricket news across the region

Ryan Sidebottom is back in action for Warwickshire as County cricket returns in England.

The Tallygaroopna product claimed 2-46 from 10 overs in the first innings — including a pearler of a delivery which sent Northamptonshire batsman Rob Keogh's middle stump tumbling into a high-scoring gymnastics floor routine — but could not break through in the second innings as the match petered out to a draw.

Sidebottom now has 53 wickets from 19 matches in first-class cricket at an average of 29.

● There will be at least one change in the coaching ranks of the Goulburn Valley Bush Bash League this summer.

Kyabram-based Hurley's Hotel Hounds will be steered by Peter Learmonth, who coached Kyabram Fire Brigade to last season's Goulburn Murray Cricket A-grade flag.

He replaces Paul Newman, who coached the side in the inaugural competition last season, but did not seek the position again.

Newman is expected to captain the side after filling a non-playing coaching role last season.

New man in charge: Hurley's Hotel Hounds.

Hounds major sponsor Brenton Sheppard said this season’s team would be jointly sponsored by Hurley’s Hotel and the two Kyabram-based cricket clubs, Fire Brigade and the Kyabram Redbacks.

● After starring with the Flames last season, Jesse Barker has made the move to the Victorian Premier Cricket ranks.

On the way to premier grade: Jesse Barker.

Barker hit 718 runs across his final two seasons at Tocumwal in Murray Valley Cricket Association before joining Fire Brigade last campaign — where he managed 633 at 42.2 across all formats.

He has now signed at Dandenong, where David Newman is an assistant coach.