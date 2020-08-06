Sport

Cricket news across the region

By Tyler Maher

Back in action: Ryan Sidebottom.

1 of 1

Ryan Sidebottom is back in action for Warwickshire as County cricket returns in England.

The Tallygaroopna product claimed 2-46 from 10 overs in the first innings — including a pearler of a delivery which sent Northamptonshire batsman Rob Keogh's middle stump tumbling into a high-scoring gymnastics floor routine — but could not break through in the second innings as the match petered out to a draw.

Sidebottom now has 53 wickets from 19 matches in first-class cricket at an average of 29.

● There will be at least one change in the coaching ranks of the Goulburn Valley Bush Bash League this summer.

Kyabram-based Hurley's Hotel Hounds will be steered by Peter Learmonth, who coached Kyabram Fire Brigade to last season's Goulburn Murray Cricket A-grade flag.

He replaces Paul Newman, who coached the side in the inaugural competition last season, but did not seek the position again.

Newman is expected to captain the side after filling a non-playing coaching role last season.

New man in charge: Hurley's Hotel Hounds.

Hounds major sponsor Brenton Sheppard said this season’s team would be jointly sponsored by Hurley’s Hotel and the two Kyabram-based cricket clubs, Fire Brigade and the Kyabram Redbacks.

● After starring with the Flames last season, Jesse Barker has made the move to the Victorian Premier Cricket ranks.

On the way to premier grade: Jesse Barker.

Barker hit 718 runs across his final two seasons at Tocumwal in Murray Valley Cricket Association before joining Fire Brigade last campaign — where he managed 633 at 42.2 across all formats.

He has now signed at Dandenong, where David Newman is an assistant coach.

Latest articles

News

End of an era for Archer St Service Station

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Stop travel breaches, says Sheed

State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed is fearful too many people are slipping through the COVID-19 net and entering the Shepparton region. Ms Sheed said her office was receiving calls “every day” from constituents complaining of Melbourne people...

James Bennett
News

Unilever Tatura employee tests positive for COVID-19

Unilever has confirmed a contractor based at its Tatura factory has tested positive for COVID-19. A Unilever spokesperson said the company had not verified any close contacts, and had closed the factory for a deep clean. “We can confirm that...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Shepparton out of GVL junior season

Shepparton has pulled out of the Goulburn Valley League junior season tonight. Bears president Will Phillips spoke to his members via video on Facebook to inform them of the decision following the cancellation of round two of the competition...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Round two GVL action called off

Round two of the Goulburn Valley League’s junior season has been called off. The league made the decision after a number of clubs raised concerns. “Several clubs advised the league late this afternoon that there may be possible positive cases...

Shepparton News
Sport

Tighter restrictions in regional Victoria set to again shut down community sport

It was fun while it lasted. Community sport in regional Victoria is again on the back-burner after the announcement on Sunday by Premier Daniel Andrews that stage three coronavirus restrictions would once again be enforced outside of metropolitan...

Shepparton News