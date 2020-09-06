Sporting clubs urged to apply for government grants

Sporting clubs across the Goulburn Valley are being urged to put their hands up and apply for government funding.

Member for Northern Victoria Mark Gepp is encouraging grassroots clubs needing a boost to their equipment, skills and administration expertise to apply.

Gepp's recommendation comes on the back of the Victorian Government’s 2020-21 Sporting Club Grants Program announcement last week.

Clubs can apply up to $1000 for uniforms and equipment, and up to $5000 for training coaches, officials and volunteers.

To help improve club operations, clubs can apply for up to $5000 in grants.

“The Sporting Club Grants Program is giving grassroots sports clubs in Northern Victoria the support they need to grow their ranks and help more people than ever play the sports they love,” Gepp said.

“I encourage all our local clubs in Northern Victoria to grasp this opportunity and apply.”

The recent grants program is the latest of the state government's commitment to make sport accessible and inclusive at community level, as well as improving local economies once coronavirus restrictions are eased.

● The Andrews Government also announced the creation of a new funding program, the Aboriginal Sporting Participation Grants Program.

This new program aims to help address sport participation barriers throughout Victorian Aboriginal communities.

Applications for the Aboriginal Sporting Participation Grants Program open later this year.

Community Sport Minister Ros Spence said she was proud to announce both funding programs that aim to increase opportunities on and off the field for regional communities.

“Recent coronavirus restrictions have had a heavy impact on community sport, that’s why we’re proud to provide this funding lifeline that opens up a range of opportunities on and off the field for clubs and their members,” Spence said.

“When it is safe to do so, we want community clubs to come back better than ever and this boost will go a long way to help clubs, coaches, athletes and officials get back in the game.”

● For more information on how to apply go to, http://www.sport.vic.gov.au/grants-and-funding/our-grants/sporting-club-grants-program