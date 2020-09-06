Sport

Sporting clubs urged to apply for government grants

By Shepparton News

Granting funds: Sporting clubs across Northern Victoria are being urged to apply for the Victorian Government's 2020-21 Sporting Club Grants Program.

1 of 1

Sporting clubs across the Goulburn Valley are being urged to put their hands up and apply for government funding.

Member for Northern Victoria Mark Gepp is encouraging grassroots clubs needing a boost to their equipment, skills and administration expertise to apply.

Gepp's recommendation comes on the back of the Victorian Government’s 2020-21 Sporting Club Grants Program announcement last week.

Clubs can apply up to $1000 for uniforms and equipment, and up to $5000 for training coaches, officials and volunteers.

To help improve club operations, clubs can apply for up to $5000 in grants.

“The Sporting Club Grants Program is giving grassroots sports clubs in Northern Victoria the support they need to grow their ranks and help more people than ever play the sports they love,” Gepp said.

“I encourage all our local clubs in Northern Victoria to grasp this opportunity and apply.”

The recent grants program is the latest of the state government's commitment to make sport accessible and inclusive at community level, as well as improving local economies once coronavirus restrictions are eased.

● The Andrews Government also announced the creation of a new funding program, the Aboriginal Sporting Participation Grants Program.

This new program aims to help address sport participation barriers throughout Victorian Aboriginal communities.

Applications for the Aboriginal Sporting Participation Grants Program open later this year.

Community Sport Minister Ros Spence said she was proud to announce both funding programs that aim to increase opportunities on and off the field for regional communities.

“Recent coronavirus restrictions have had a heavy impact on community sport, that’s why we’re proud to provide this funding lifeline that opens up a range of opportunities on and off the field for clubs and their members,” Spence said.

“When it is safe to do so, we want community clubs to come back better than ever and this boost will go a long way to help clubs, coaches, athletes and officials get back in the game.”

● For more information on how to apply go to, http://www.sport.vic.gov.au/grants-and-funding/our-grants/sporting-club-grants-program

Latest articles

Sport

Students continue to enjoy Rich River croquet lessons

RICH River Croquet Club has continued to welcome students from Moama Anglican Grammar to its courts in recent weeks. Members have been teaching students the basics of the game and are impressed with just how quickly they’ve managed to pick up the...

Riverine Herald
Sport

Sport briefs | Moama continues to announce re-signings

The Sport Australia Podcast will be available from September 9 across popular digital services including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify, as well as on the Sport Australia website

Brayden May
Sport

Kyabram’s Danny O’Brien named trainer of the season

KYABRAM’S Danny O’Brien has crowned the best season of his racing career with the prestigious Fred Hoysted Medal for Victoria’s most outstanding trainer of the 2019-20 season. It was a season of massive firsts for the...

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Vale David Fox - The definition of a ‘football personality’

JR always sung Foxy’s praises for his work behind the microphone as well, and the duo snared plenty of accolades along the way at One FM, with the Shepparton News and their various incarnations of the Foxy and JR Footy Show

Tyler Maher
Sport

Football news | State league exports, locals to head north

The 2018 Shepparton premiership winner also collected four clearances and four inside 50s in a best afield effort that continues his terrific season

Aydin Payne
Sport

Details for the funeral of David Fox

David Fox will be farewelled in a similar fashion to the way he entertained thousands across his football media career — by being beamed across Victoria, country and world on a livestream. With coronavirus restrictions curtailing the ability...

Shepparton News