Payney’s Punt | Feehan Stakes day preview

For long-time readers and followers of Payney's Punt, you might have thought you had seen us at rock bottom before.

From the lows of last year's Melbourne carnival, to the horrors of this year, we have had our fair share of mugs handed to us.

But ladies and gents, after our efforts at Benalla on Tuesday, we have dropped harder than a tote fluctuation does for Pikey in the last.

However, here at Payney's Punt we have a glass half-full approach to life.

Tomorrow we head to Moonee Valley for nine races which is headlined by the Group Two Feehan Stakes.

This could be the beginning of a magical run for us (the key word is could).

Racing should be on a Good 4 track and the rail is in its true position after a horrible leader bias a fortnight ago.

If you are flicking on the racing tomorrow and listening to the angelic voice of Tony Brassel, please remember to always gamble responsibly.

Race 1. 12.30 pm — BM84 (1200 m)

Should be a fairly straight forward start to the day for punters, with How Womantic (3) the clear favourite. Comes back from a 26-week spell and has drawn well here in barrier two. Won on debut and can race well fresh, weight claim will help. Tremendous record already, with five starts for four wins — including a G2 this year. Has the talent and should handle a BM84 class — best of the day. Jentico (4) is proven first-up with two wins and can land in the placings. Parmie (7) is second-up here, but usually fires later in her prep.

Top tip: How Womantic

Race 2. 1.05 pm — BM78 (1600 m)

Plenty of value here over the mile. Skyman (2) has consecutive wins since debuting in Australia this prep. Has got an incredible turn of foot and the gelding will need it if the track favours those on the speed. Needs a bit of luck. Shandy (14) is finding plenty of love and rightfully so. On the hunt for a hat-trick and won easily last start over 1400 m and the extra 200 m suits. Sovereign Award (6) finished a close second last start over 1700 m, but has been racing well this prep. Oliver retains the ride and should give the mare every chance from barrier four. Has two wins at this track/distance. Ticks plenty of boxes and should fight it out.

Top tip: Sovereign Award

Race 3. 1.40 pm — 3-Y-O Hcp (1500 m)

A tricky race over the 1500m. Expect plenty of speed from the inside with Best Ever and Jay Gatsby to lead. Flinders River (2) should settle on the pace and drops down from 1800 m. Finished third last start, but won over 1400 m two-back. Plenty of value in Lindsay Park's Surooj (12) who is second-up here. The Euroa-based stable has been in strong form and has the most wins of any stable in the state this week. Finished strongly first-up over 1400 m and hit the line well. Stablemate Jay Gatsby (14) was brave in that same race and is 4.5 kg lighter here. Any track bias for leaders and jump on.

Top tip: Surooj EW

Race 4. 2.15 pm — Hcp (1600 m)

Looks a battle between Shot Of Irish (4) and Junipal (6). The latter is the favourite here and for good reason. Only query is the barrier draw, might get stuck too far back from the pace on the outside. Shot Of Irish returns from a 12-week break and doesn't take long to fire. Has three wins when fresh. Won last start at this trip/distance and confident the gelding can get the job done again.

Top tip: Shot Of Irish

Race 5. 2.50 pm — Chandler Macleod Stakes (1200 m)

There is a clear favourite in the fifth, with WA-runner Showmanship (6) short-priced. Not sure we can land on Showmanship, the drop in distance won't suit the off-pacer. Despite the win last start, Showmanship took a lot to get going and just won on the line. One for the value hunters, Mandela Effect (2) is resuming here and usually pings when fresh. First-up record is 6:3-1-0 and has a great strike-rate at this distance 6:3-2-0. Will be following Showmanship in the run. Age Of Chivalry (3) looks the one to beat. Second-up record is strong (4:2-0-1) and loves the good ground 9:3-3-2. Just missed last start behind Viridine and should get a good run from barrier four.

Top tip: Age Of Chivalry

Race 6. 3.30 pm — McEwen Stakes (1000 m)

This should be a fantastic sprint around the bend. Plenty of early speed and looks like Rulership (9) should lead. Rulership's on a quick back-up and drops 4 kg in weight, not the worst. Hanseatic (8) has drawn the widest barrier, but we all know his talents. The Godolphin colt finished second in the Blue Diamond Stakes and resumes here. Has won both times when fresh and is undefeated at this distance. Brooklyn Hustle (7) flew home in the final furlong to win last start over 1000 m. It was a stunning win and from the second barrier, Dwayne Dunn shouldn't let the leaders out of his sights. Nice to see one of Payney's Punt's favourites return to the races tomorrow in Bons Away (3). Has a terrific first-up record 7:2-1-1 and can land in the money at good odds.

Top tip: Brooklyn Hustle

Race 7. 4.10 pm — Atlantic Jewel Stakes (1200 m)

There is value in the seventh, with multiple promising fillies stepping out. Night Raid (5) stormed home to win by seven lengths last start over 1100 m and will handle the extra 100 m. Leaning towards Aidensfield (4) to win here. Payney's Punt has been following this filly since she first stepped out at Caulfield in May and won with ease. Tom Dabernig and Ben Hayes are flying at the moment and no doubt they have Aidensfield in good nick. And plus, the name is a bonus. How about Dirty Thoughts’ (9) form? Has won three straight this prep and the past two have been at this trip.

Top tip: Aidensfield

Race 8. 4.45 pm — Feehan Stakes (1600 m)

The main event on the card, with the winner through to the Cox Plate. Melbourne Cup favourite Surprise Baby (4) returns to the races here after a 43-week spell. Haven't seen the pride of Horsham since his fifth in the race that stops the nation. Is short-priced favourite and plenty of voices say he won't fire a shot first-up, but has won fresh before. Trainer Paul Pruesker said during the week that he would ideally like to send the gelding first-up into the Cup. Clearly the main danger is Harbour Views (8) who returns from a let-up of 10 weeks. Raced well two-back over 2040 m and has been targeting this race for a ticket to the Cox Plate. And how about the ultra-consistent Sirconni (4). Is on a short back-up, but has consecutive seconds. Claimed the Listed Winter Championship Final over this trip in June.

Top tip: Surprise Baby

Race 9. 5.20 pm — Hcp (2040 m)

In the last it looks a toss-up between Dabiyr (3) and Creedance (4). The latter returns from a let-up of seven weeks and won last start over this distance. Creedance is super consistent over this trip and has a 9:2-2-2 record. Has drawn the rail. Dabiyr also returns from a let-up and is second-up here. Is undefeated when second-up, but hasn't done it when returning from seven weeks. Willie Pike has won the last at the past two Saturday meetings but can't see his ride Vin De Dance (11) saluting here.

Top tip: Creedance

Best of the day

When: Tomorrow

Where: Moonee Valley

